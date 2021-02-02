When Super Bowl LV kicks off from Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to make history. A year removed from their first championship in 50 years, the Chiefs are favored to go back-to-back, which would make quarterback Patrick Mahomes the youngest to win multiple Lombardi Trophies. Tom Brady, meanwhile, is going for a record seventh ring with the Bucs, who haven't won the big game in nearly two decades. In addition, will the Bucs and Chiefs also be up against inclement weather in the Super Bowl?

For now, the forecast is mild, but there's still a chance rainy conditions could seep into Super Bowl Sunday. Here's a full look at the projected weather for the big game, courtesy of The Weather Channel:

Super Bowl LV forecast

Date/Time: Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Projected weather: Showers early, mostly clear skies later

Projected temperatures: 68 degrees (high), 46 degrees (low)

Chance of rain: 40% (afternoon), 20% (evening)

Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Most of the potential rain is expected to fall earlier Sunday, though there's still a chance of precipitation through the night. The radar doesn't show much, if any, expected rainfall in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, but the chance of rain increases quite a bit starting Saturday, jumping to 55 percent that night. In other words, there's definitely a possibility that Tampa will get rain this weekend; it's just a matter of whether it falls before or during Super Bowl LV, which you can watch for free on the CBS Sports App.

Everything else indicates the game will be played in fair weather. Mostly clear skies are on the radar around game time, with only mild winds in the area. That should bode well for two of the NFL's most pass-happy teams. If you're expecting a shootout between Brady and Mahomes on the big stage, that should still very much be in play.