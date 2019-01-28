Super Bowl winners: Listing all 52 champions and runners-up heading into Rams-Patriots in Super Bowl LIII

The more things change, the more they stay the same -- at least when it comes to the AFC's representative in Super Bowl LIII, which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com. The Patriots went on the road to Kansas City as underdogs but came out with their ninth AFC title under Bill Belichick, sending them to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row.

Their opponent for the big game: the Rams, who also won in overtime earlier in the day to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since ... facing the Patriots 17 years ago.

Will the Patriots be able to push their Super Bowl record with Tom Brady to 6-3? We'll find out on Feb. 3.

Here are the results of the previous 52 Super Bowls: