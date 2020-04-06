Super Bowl-winning head coach Andy Reid preparing for 2020 NFL draft 'in the basement'

In February, Andy Reid climbed to the summit of his profession, as he was able to finally host the Lombardi Trophy in his 21st season as a head coach. Two months after reaching the highest of highs, Reid is literally in the cellar.

Reid, however, doesn't seem to mind his new working environment, as he and the rest of the NFL's head coaches are forced to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo to NFL teams advising them to start working from home. Since then, Reid and the NFL's other 31 head coaches -- along with their front office and coaching staffs -- have been conducting free agency and preparing for the upcoming draft from remote locations.

"It's kind of classic," Reid said of his new digs during an interview with Peter King of Pro Football Talk. "I'm sitting in my basement, literally, and I've got an arc trainer sitting here in case I want to jump on that to get a little exercise. I've got my monitor set up along with my computer and my iPad right next to that. I've got one of my wife's antique tables here, a little coffee table, that I'm using to throw everything on. I'm in the basement, and you know what, it's not bad."

While Reid gets to work relatively close to his usual office (inside the Chiefs' facility), new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't have that same luxury. Stefanski, who recently served as the Vikings' offensive coordinator, is currently at his home in Minnesota and will likely have to conduct his draft with the Browns over 700 miles away from Cleveland. Stefanski was in Cleveland two weeks ago before returning home to be with his family. Stefanski recently said that he -- like every other NFL coach -- has been conducting virtual meetings with his staff, which includes general manager Andrew Berry, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

"I'm sure it looks like a lot of the rest of the world," Stefanski said of the Browns' current working environment, via Mary Kay Cobot of Cleveland.com. "It's those virtual meetings. I sit in on the offensive staff meeting for a little while. Coach Van Pelt is running that. We're sharing a screen and looking at that and looking at drawings and looking at video and making corrections. Joe is doing the same with the defensive staff.

"A.B. [Berry] is having draft meetings as we speak. I was a fly on the wall as those guys were getting going. The way we've attacked it, it's full steam ahead. Whatever the rules are, we'll play by them, but it cannot slow down our preparation. We're right on court of where we need to be."

Stefanski's AFC North rival, the Steelers, have also made the necessary adjustments with it comes to working from home. Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert, who is preparing for his 21st draft with the Steelers, is not spending time lamenting over lost pro days and the inability to meet with prospects leading up to the draft. Instead, Colbert is finding inspiration from what is known as the greatest rookie class in NFL history during this interesting time.

"What I've reminded our staff, our scouts, from the very beginning of the process since the changes of our rules, I reminded them of the 1974 draft that the Steelers conducted, and they ended up with five Hall of Famers," Colbert recently told the team's official website. "Back in that day, Art Rooney Jr., Bill Nunn and Dick Haley put together the best draft in NFL history, and they didn't have pro days. They didn't have combines. They relied on what they felt those guys were as football players. If we have to go into this draft with the same mentality, that's our challenge, and we'll do the best we can."

The Chiefs, Browns, Steelers and the rest of the NFL will continue to work remotely during the draft, which kicks off on April 23.