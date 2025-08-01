Brad Johnson played 15 NFL seasons from 1992 to 2008, but he's still finding ways to compete to this day. The 56-year-old Super Bowl-winning quarterback is set to participate in the Pop-A-Shot National Championship on Friday night.

Johnson will be one of eight competitors in the event, which takes place in Orlando. Johnson competed in a regional qualifier back in May in St. Louis and turned in the third-highest score (137 points) to receive a wild card invitation to the national championship.

Johnson and the rest of the field will be looking to defeat Josh Caputo of Montgomery, Illinois, the reigning champion.

"I'm an '80s kind of guy -- all the music and video games, and especially the arcade," Johnson told The Athletic. "At every bowling alley, at every arcade, there was a Pop-A-Shot, and I've just always enjoyed it. Every sports bar, I found a challenge and tried to play somebody or tried to put up the high score."

According to The Athletic, Johnson has been practicing heavily, attempting up to 1,700 shots per day.

Johnson -- who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, and Dallas Cowboys -- does have a basketball background. After all, he was an all-state player at Owen High School in Black Mountain, North Carolina, in the late 1980s. He ended up playing both basketball and football at Florida State and shot 51.8% from the field over the course of his collegiate career.

The popular arcade game was originally created by a college coach named Ken Cochran at Kansas Wesleyan University. In Pop-A-Shot, the mini basketballs roll back to the shooter as they attempt their shots. Those who excel at Pop-A-Shot do so because of their ability to get off a ton of shots in the allotted time period.

The player with the most made shots doesn't necessarily win when it comes to Pop-A-Shot. In fact, it's the player with the highest overall score that actually wins the arcade game. The shots have different value based on timing with values of two or three points. Each Pop-A-Shot round lasts a total of 55 seconds.

Even for a Super Bowl-winning signal caller like Johnson, the competition is fierce.

"They're there to win, and they want to beat me,'' Johnson told The Athletic. "There's no, 'Hey, good to meet you. I kept up with your career.' They want to beat you, and they want to beat you bad."

Johnson will be the oldest participant in Friday's event, which features a field of mostly players in their early 40s.