SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- As everyone knows, it's not cheap to attend a Super Bowl. If you want to attend this year's game between the Seahawks and Patriots, it's going to cost you at least $4,600, which is currently the going rate for the cheapest ticket on the secondary market. If you're hoping to get a ticket at face value, you should probably just give up now, because that's not going to happen.

Although $4,600 is certainly a large chunk of change, it's just a small drop in the bucket for some people. For some fans, money is no object and for those fans, I decided to go on a mission for you this week: I looked up the most expensive ticket on Stubhub and then I went to sit in the seat so you we could all get an idea of what it's like to sit in the most expensive seat at the Super Bowl.

As for Wednesday, the best seat on Stubhub is in Row 1 of section C114 behind Seattle's bench and if you want to sit there, it will cost you $30,751 per ticket.

This is the most expensive ticket on Stubhub. Stubhub

Basically, you could buy a car or you could attend the Super Bowl. You know what? Forget the car, we're going to the Super Bowl. So how close to the field are you if you buy this ticket? Let's check it out.

Here's what a $30,000 ticket will buy you at the Super Bowl. John Breech/CBS Sports

Now that you know where the seat is, let's check out the view. The seats in section C114 have a view on the 40-yard line, and although I couldn't get get directly to that seat, I found my way to Row 1 of section C116, which is in a similar spot, but on the opposite 40-yard line.

And here it is, here's your $30,000 view:

When I posted the tweet, I estimated how much a front row ticket would cost in this section and I was $10,000 off, so please never ask me to appraise your house. It will not work out well for anyone involved. There are currently two tickets on sale on the secondary market for more than $25,000 each and the other one is in Row 2 of Section 114.

It's a huge asking price, but for fans who want to be part of history at any cost, it can certainly be worth it. The Seahawks are in the Super Bowl for the first time in 11 years and when you've waited a decade to get back to the big game, it can be easier to justify this kind of purchase. For the Patriots, yes, they do have six Super Bowl titles, but it's been seven years since their last trip to the big game. And let's not forget, there are a lot of rich people in Silicon Valley, so it's certainly possible that someone ends up forking over $30,000 for these tickets, and if they do, you'll know exactly what view they have at the game.