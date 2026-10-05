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🤕 Five things to know Monday

📝 Do not miss this: NFL Week 4 takeaways

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The list of undefeated NFL teams shrank by two, leaving the Chiefs, 49ers and Vikings as the only 4-0 squads. This top tier emerged from the pack in Week 4 while the Bills and Raiders suffered their first defeats of the season. What else do you need to know from the weekend that was in the NFL? Here are the rest of our takeaways:

🏈 Heisman moment, controversial call and more from college football's Week 5

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Ohio State and Notre Dame came away from Week 5 victorious in more ways than one. Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr quietly added to his Heisman Trophy campaign in a dominant showing against North Carolina, but the Buckeyes made an even bigger statement and received an "A" grade on our report card. Superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith put on an absolute show in a 31-14 win over Iowa, and he hit the Heisman pose following his 36th career touchdown reception, which made him Ohio State's all-time leader. Smith's second consecutive 200-yard game cemented him among the greatest wide receivers in college football history.

The team on the other side of a legendary rivalry did not have as much fun this weekend. Michigan easily stands among Week 5's biggest losers because of its surprising loss to Minnesota and thus its 0-2 start to Big Ten play. Our Tom Fornelli wants to know why the Wolverines have such grave discipline issues, and there are now real questions about whether Bryce Underwood should continue as their starting quarterback.

Fornelli: "When Michigan was able to lure Kyle Whittingham out of forced retirement to replace Sherrone Moore, the common refrain was that Michigan football would now have an adult in the room. Considering the Wolverines were able to go 9-4 last season while breaking in a freshman quarterback despite all the off-field antics of Moore, imagine what they'd do with the steady, experienced hand of Whittingham. Perhaps we've overestimated maturity's impact in college football."

In the ACC, only one team has a clear path to the College Football Playoff. And after what happened on Friday, even the top threat to Miami is in trouble. Pittsburgh emerged as the second-best team in the conference and earned itself top-25 recognition with a controversial shootout win over Virginia Tech, but quarterback Mason Heintschel sustained a season-ending knee injury in the triumph, which will make it difficult for the Panthers to capitalize on their potential as an ACC title hopeful.

Here is everything else of note from the weekend that was in college football:

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

⚾ White Sox at Guardians, Game 2, 5 p.m. on TBS

🏒 Flyers at Lightning, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏀 Knicks at 76ers, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

⚾ Yankees at Rays, Game 2, 8 p.m. on TBS

🤼 WWE Raw, 8 p.m. on Netflix

🏈 Falcons at Saints, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Lakers at Kings, 10 p.m. on NBA TV