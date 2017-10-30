Surgeons reportedly trying to save Zach Miller's leg after gruesome knee injury
The Bears tight end dislocated his knee in Sunday's game against the Saints
Bears tight end Zach Miller suffered a gruesome knee injury on Sunday against the Saints, and hours later he underwent emergency surgery in an effort to save his leg, reports ESPN's Chris Mortensen.
MIller suffered a dislocated knee while attempting to make a third-quarter touchdown catch. According to Mortensen's sources, Miller's dislocated knee is considered "more significant" than a regular dislocation, which made it a serious injury. Vascular surgeons were called in, and the procedure included grafting tissue from Miller's right leg to repair the damaged artery.
Miller appeared to haul in a touchdown pass on the play, though it was overturned upon review.
Originally a 2009 sixth-round pick of the Jaguars, Miller joined the Bears before the 2015 season. For his career, he has 146 receptions for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.
