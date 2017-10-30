Surgeons reportedly trying to save Zach Miller's leg after gruesome knee injury

Bears tight end Zach Miller suffered a gruesome knee injury on Sunday against the Saints, and hours later he underwent emergency surgery in an effort to save his leg, reports ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

MIller suffered a dislocated knee while attempting to make a third-quarter touchdown catch. According to Mortensen's sources, Miller's dislocated knee is considered "more significant" than a regular dislocation, which made it a serious injury. Vascular surgeons were called in, and the procedure included grafting tissue from Miller's right leg to repair the damaged artery.

Miller appeared to haul in a touchdown pass on the play, though it was overturned upon review.

Originally a 2009 sixth-round pick of the Jaguars, Miller joined the Bears before the 2015 season. For his career, he has 146 receptions for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.