Surprise team has the most improved Super Bowl odds after one week of free agency

You don't hear the words "Super Bowl" and "Browns" in the same sentence too often, but you're hearing them now, and that's because the Browns' Super Bowl odds for next season have improved more than any other team in the NFL following one week of free agency.

Sure, they won zero games last season and their starting left tackle retired last week, but surprise! The Browns' Super Bowl odds made a huge jump from 100-to-1 in February all the way up to 66-to-1 on Thursday.

Clearly, oddsmakers love what new Browns general manager John Dorsey has done during his first offseason in Cleveland. If you've somehow lost track of everything the Browns have pulled off, here's a brief recap: They traded for a quarterback (Tyrod Taylor), a wide receiver (Jarvis Landry) and a defensive back (Damarious Randall) before free agency even opened.

Besides that, they also signed a running back (Carlos Hyde), an offensive tackle (Chris Hubbard) and two more defensive backs (T.J. Carrie, E.J. Gaines). The craziest thing about the Browns' new odds is that it means they now have the best Super Bowl odds of any team in Ohio. That's right, oddsmakers like the Browns' chances of winning Super Bowl LIII more than they like the Bengals, who are currently sitting with the second-worst odds in the NFL at 90-to-1. (On a personal note, that feels like a steal. The AFC is wide open, the Bengals beefed up their offensive line and it wouldn't be a shock to see them get close to repeating what they did in 2015.)

Although the Bengals' odds took a huge drop from February, they didn't take the worst tumble. That honor belongs to the Jets.

At 100-to-1, the Jets are officially the biggest Super Bowl longshot heading into the 2018 season.

On the flip side, there were several teams besides the Browns who saw their odds increase dramatically. Apparently, oddsmakers think highly of the 49ers, who saw their odds jump from 20-to-1 to 14-to-1. That makes sense, because Jimmy Garoppolo has never lost a game in his NFL career, so betting against him would be crazy.

The Bears, Broncos and Raiders also saw their odds take a huge jump.

Of course, as much as things change, they also stay the same. Guess who the favorite is to win Super Bowl LIII?

Yup, the Patriots

Here are the odds for every team with their odds from February 5 also listed.

Super Bowl 53 odds as of March 23 (via Bovada)

1. Patriots: 5-to-1

2. Eagles: 17-to-2 (Previous odds: 9-to-1)

3. Vikings: 9-to-1 (Previous odds: 12-to-1)

4. Steelers: 12-to-1

T-5. Packers: 14-to-1 (Previous odds: 9-to-1)

T-5. Rams: 14-to-1 (Previous odds: 18-to-1)

T-5. 49ers: 14-to-1 (Previous odds: 20-to-1)

8. Saints: 18-to-1

9. Falcons: 20-to-1 (Previous odds: 18-to-1)

T-10. Texans: 22-to-1 (Previous odds: 25-to-1)

T-10. Jaguars: 22-to-1 (Previous odds: 28-to-1)

T-10. Raiders: 22-to-1 (Previous odds: 33-to-1)

T-13. Broncos: 25-to-1 (Previous odds: 33-to-1)

T-13. Seahawks: 25-to-1 (Previous odds: 28-to-1)

15. Cowboys: 28-to-1 (Previous odds: 18-to-1)

T-16. Panthers: 33-to-1 (Previous odds: 25-to-1)

T-16. Chiefs: 33-to-1 (Previous odds: 28-to-1)

T-16. Chargers: 33-to-1

T-19. Ravens: 50-to-1 (Previous odds: 40-to-1)

T-19. Lions: 50-to-1 (Previous odds: 40-to-1)

T-19. Giants: 50-to-1

T-19. Buccaneers: 50-to-1 (Previous odds: 40-to-1)

T-19. Titans: 50-to-1

24. Colts: 60-to-1 (Previous odds: 33-to-1)

T-25. Cardinals: 66-to-1 (Previous odds: 50-to-1)

T-25. Bills: 66-to-1

T-25. Browns: 66-to-1 (Previous odds: 100-to-1)

T-25. Redskins: 66-to-1 (Previous odds: 50-to-1)

29. Dolphins: 70-to-1 (Previous odds: 66-to-1)

30. Bears: 80-to-1 (Previous odds: 100-to-1)

31. Bengals: 90-to-1 (Previous odds: 66-to-1)

32. Jets: 100-to-1 (Previous odds: 66-to-1)

Note: If a team's previous odds aren't listed, that means their odds haven't changed since Feb. 5.