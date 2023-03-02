Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

1. NFLPA survey: Players love playing for Vikings and Raiders, hate playing for Commanders

The Commanders don't just have arguably the worst owner in the NFL, they also have the worst working conditions for players.

The reason we know that is because the NFLPA released a surprising survey on Wednesday where players were asked to grade the working conditions of their current team. The NFLPA had 1,300 players rate how their current team handles eight specific categories, including: treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, training staff, locker room and travel.

The players were asked to assign their team a letter grade from "A+" to "F-" in each category. We're going to take a look at the three teams that scored the best and the three teams that scored the worst.

Top grades:

1. Vikings. Of the 32 teams in the NFL, the Vikings were the ONLY one to score straight A's. The Vikings were ranked in the top five in every category while tying for first in four of the eight categories (strength staff, training room, training staff, locker room).

2. Dolphins. Of the eight categories, the Miami was given seven A's and a C+. That one bad grade came in the "Treatment of families" category and it came because players weren't happy that the team only hands out a limited number of passes for family to be in a special area where they can see the players during postgame.

3. Raiders. Unlike the Dolphins, the Raiders didn't have a single C on their report card, but they did have two B's. One of the areas where the Raiders scored well was their locker room. Players in Las Vegas feel like they have one of the best locker rooms in the NFL.

And now, here are the three worst scores:

30. Chargers. The Chargers are one of two teams in the NFL that doesn't have a sauna OR a steam room. Also, players feel like everything is too small, from the cafeteria to the weight room to the locker room.

31. Cardinals. The Cardinals received an F in five of the eight categories. The biggest problems for Arizona is that players feel like the weight room is a safety hazard and players are also unhappy that the team charges them for food when they take it from the practice facility (The money gets deducted from their pay check). The Cardinals also charge their players for any meal eaten at the facility after the season is over.

32. Commanders. Washington came in last because it received a D or an F in six of the eight categories. Also, many players feel the Commanders are stingy. For one, they're one of just six teams that requires several players to have roommates at the team hotel the night before a game. The Commanders are also one of seven teams that don't fly their players first class. Players also complained that there's not enough warm water and that the showers have poor drainage.

In one of the most shocking complaints, players in Jacksonville say that the team was dealing with a rat infestation for a few weeks during the 2022 season. YIKES.

If you want to see the full rankings from the player survey, then be sure to click here.

2. Burning questions for the NFL combine

Although the combine officially started on Tuesday, the real fun doesn't begin until today, and that's because today marks the first day of player measurements and on-field workouts. With that in mind, we sat down with our three NFL Draft experts (Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and Josh Edwards) to answer some burning questions for the combine.

Q: What's the biggest storyline this week?

Wilson: "Bryce Young's height and weight. There have been small QBs at the combine before -- Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray are among the most prominent -- but never has there been a quarterback that was under 5-foot-11 and weighed less than 190 pounds. We'll see if Young has added weight, but whatever the measurements are, he's still the best QB in the class." (Note: Young's height and weight will likely be measured Saturday.)

Q: Which prospect will erupt at the combine?

Edwards: "Kayshon Boutte from LSU. Boutte has been the forgotten wide receiver prospect in this draft class. He has good size and speed but his final seasons in Baton Rouge were defined by inconsistency and off-field rumors. He should excel in an environment that places heavy emphasis on athleticism."

Q: Who will run the fastest 40?

Trapasso: "Devon Achane from Texas A&M. It's usually a non-marquee prospect, but I'm going with Achane, one of the best running back prospects in the class. He is a blur on the field." (Note: All three guys picked Achane.)

Q: Which QB will have the best combine?

Edwards: "Will Levis from Kentucky. Levis stacks up well in regards to sheer size, mobility and arm strength. I think teams will generally be impressed with his interviews, particularly the amount of information that he has absorbed in a short time at Kentucky."

The guys actually answered a total of seven burning questions, and if you want to see their answers for each question, then be sure to click here.

3. Five teams facing a rough offseason

Getty Images

The NFL offseason is the one time each year where every team has hope, well, except for this year. According to our Tyler Sullivan, there are five teams that are in for a rough ride this offseason.

From free agency to the draft, there are plenty of ways to make your team better during the offseason, but Sullivan thinks these five teams will struggle to improve themselves over the next few months.

Buccaneers. "For the second straight offseason, the Buccaneers saw Tom Brady ride off into retirement, but this time feels a bit more permanent than last year. So, Tampa Bay will be looking for a new quarterback to lead them in 2023 and they aren't exactly in a position to make a big swing similar to how they did it back in 2020, when they landed Brady in the first place. The Bucs do not have a commanding draft position to be able to take a top-ranked prospect at the NFL Draft and currently have a horrific salary cap situation that finds them just above $57 million over the cap."

"For the second straight offseason, the Buccaneers saw Tom Brady ride off into retirement, but this time feels a bit more permanent than last year. So, Tampa Bay will be looking for a new quarterback to lead them in 2023 and they aren't exactly in a position to make a big swing similar to how they did it back in 2020, when they landed Brady in the first place. The Bucs do not have a commanding draft position to be able to take a top-ranked prospect at the NFL Draft and currently have a horrific salary cap situation that finds them just above $57 million over the cap." Ravens. "This really depends on how you view the Lamar Jackson situation. If Baltimore is able to retain him by agreeing to a lucrative contract extension, then they have no business being on this list. However, the longer we go and no deal is struck, the more of a possibility it becomes that these two part ways."

"This really depends on how you view the Lamar Jackson situation. If Baltimore is able to retain him by agreeing to a lucrative contract extension, then they have no business being on this list. However, the longer we go and no deal is struck, the more of a possibility it becomes that these two part ways." Saints. "New Orleans is in a similar situation to its NFC South rival in Tampa Bay. The Saints have one of the worst cap situations in the NFL and even though they need a QB, they do not possess a draft pick high enough to put them in the conversation to land one of the top-tier quarterbacks in the draft."

"New Orleans is in a similar situation to its NFC South rival in Tampa Bay. The Saints have one of the worst cap situations in the NFL and even though they need a QB, they do not possess a draft pick high enough to put them in the conversation to land one of the top-tier quarterbacks in the draft." Dolphins. "The NFL stripped away the Dolphins' first-round pick this year due to what they deemed to be impermissible contact with Tom Brady when he was part of both the Patriots and Buccaneers. After trading their other first-round pick (from San Francisco) for Bradley Chubb they are currently on the outside looking in on the opening round of the 2023 NFL Draft. For a team that is currently $15.3 million over the cap, injecting the roster with cheap, young talent via the draft is an ideal way to stay competitive, but they won't be afforded that luxury."

"The NFL stripped away the Dolphins' first-round pick this year due to what they deemed to be impermissible contact with Tom Brady when he was part of both the Patriots and Buccaneers. After trading their other first-round pick (from San Francisco) for Bradley Chubb they are currently on the outside looking in on the opening round of the 2023 NFL Draft. For a team that is currently $15.3 million over the cap, injecting the roster with cheap, young talent via the draft is an ideal way to stay competitive, but they won't be afforded that luxury." Rams. "The Rams are in a tough situation when it comes to the salary cap, so that leaves little room to bring in anyone who could provide a major boost to the on-field product. Then, when it comes to the NFL Draft, they continue to be outside of the first round and only have two selections inside the top 150 (No. 36 and No. 69 overall)."

To check out Sullivan's full explanation for why each of these teams might struggle to improve this offseason, be sure to click here.

4. Teams that could lose the most in free agency

I must have woken up on the wrong side of the bed, because we have two negative sections in a row in the newsletter. First, we looked at five teams that might have a rough offseason, and now, we're going to take a look at that the teams that could lose the most talent in free agency this year.

This list comes from Jeff Kerr and here's what he came up with:

1. EAGLES

Top free agents: James Bradberry (CB), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (S), Javon Hargrave (DT), Miles Sanders (RB), Isaac Seumalo (LG), Fletcher Cox (DT).

Kerr's take: "The Eagles simply won't be able to retain all of their top free agents, showcasing how deep this class is and how talented the roster was in 2022. Bradberry is arguably the best cornerback on the market after a career year and Hargrave had double-digit sacks last season. Gardner-Johnson tied for the league lead in interceptions and Sanders was top five in the league in rushing yards. If the Eagles can retain half of their high-profile free agents, it's a good offseason for general manager Howie Roseman."

2. BILLS

Top free agents: Jordan Poyer (S), Tremaine Edmunds (LB), Devin Singletary (RB), Rodger Saffold (LG)

Kerr's take: "The big question is will they be able to retain Poyer and/or Edmunds? Poyer is one of the best safeties in the NFL and still a difference-maker in his 30s while Edmunds is set to become one of the highest-paid linebackers in the league."

3. GIANTS

Top free agents: Daniel Jones (QB), Saquon Barkley (RB), Julian Love (S)

Kerr's take: "Jones and Barkley are why this free agent class is one of the best. The Giants will have a tough decision to make on retaining both of them."

Kerr ranked a total of 10 teams on his list, and you can check out the other seven by heading here.

5. AFC West offseason team needs

Getty Images

Since the middle of last week, we've been covering the offseason needs for each NFL team by going through every division, and today, we'll be continuing that run by going through the AFC West.

Bryan DeArdo went through every team in the division and made a list of their biggest needs that they should be looking to fill this offseason. Every team in this division is trying to catch up to the Chiefs, who won the AFC West for the seventh consecutive time in 2022.

All right, let's check out the needs for each team:

BRONCOS

Team needs: LG, C, RT, LB, DT, TE

Cap space: $11.95 million

DeArdo's outlook: "Without a first-round pick, the Broncos will have to be extra diligent in free agency. Offensive line is undoubtedly GM George Paton's top priority this offseason. Fortunately for Denver, there are several good offensive linemen who are set to enter free agency. Included in that group are guard Matt Pryor, tackles George Fant, Mike McGlinchey and Jawaan Taylor, along with center Ethan Pocic, among others."

CHIEFS

Team needs: WR, OT, S

Cap space: $526,422

DeArdo's outlook: "Patrick Mahomes put up an MVP season despite not having a wide receiver reach 1,000 yards. Even if they re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, receiver is a position the Chiefs will surely add to this offseason. Fortunately for them, there are several notable wide receivers who are expected to be shopping their wears in free agency. Robert Woods, D.J. Chark, Jakobi Meyers, Allen Lazard, Mack Hollins and Darius Slayton are among the Chiefs' possible options in free agency."

RAIDERS

Team needs: QB, OT, WR, EDGE, LB

Cap space: $46.31 million

DeArdo's outlook: "Las Vegas has quite a few holes to fill, none bigger than at quarterback. The Raiders will likely address this need with the No. 7 overall pick in April's draft (more on that in a little bit)."

CHARGERS

Team needs: OT, DT, WR

Cap space: $19.67 million

DeArdo's outlook: "Los Angeles is slowly becoming a contender, and it could make a considerable jump this year if it has a solid offseason. Strengthening their running game and both trenches while replenishing their receiving corps would go a long way making the Chargers a legitimate threat to the Chiefs' crown."

For a full look at each team's needs and who they should go after, be sure to check out DeArdo's full story by clicking here.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Jalen Carter returns to combine after being booked in Georgia

