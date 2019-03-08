Suspended Cowboys lineman David Irving says he's quitting NFL until marijuana policy changes

David Irving is done with the NFL, at least until the league revises its marijuana policy.

That was the message that the suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman delivered on Thursday night via his Instagram. Irving, who was suspended indefinitely by the league last week after violating its substance abuse policy, told his followers "I quit" as he filmed himself smoking what appeared to be a blunt.

"Basically, guys, I quit. I know they're talking about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I'm out of there. I'm not doing this s--- no more," Irving said.

This latest suspension is Irving's third in four years. The 25-year-old played in two games for the Cowboys this past season, recording four tackles and a sack. Two years ago, he had seven sacks in eight games for Dallas.

He's set to become a free agent this offseason, but it doesn't sound like he's interested in signing a new NFL contract until the league reconsiders its stance on marijuana as a medicinal tool.

Irving argued that weed is a safer alternative to pills when it comes to treating football-related injuries and ailments.

"We got this opioid thing going on and I'm prescribed all that bulls---, and I just think it's bulls--- that we've got to deal with that policy," he said. "Everyone thinks it's about smoking weed. It's not about smoking weed. It's much bigger than that. Much, much bigger. Hell, I have concussions every day. I get to see around the office how that f---s your head up and I feel it."

Sounds like David Irving doesn't intend on attempting a return to the NFL until its policy on marijuana changes. pic.twitter.com/ZTSGnWqDnR — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) March 6, 2019

A number of players both past and present have campaigned for the league to allow marijuana as a sanctioned medicinal option especially for the treatment of head injuries. But, as it stands, the NFL is staunchly anti-pot, and Irving apparently doesn't want any part of the league until that changes.