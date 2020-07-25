Watch Now: Analysis: NFL, NFLPA Agrees to Amendments to the CBA for 2020 Season ( 9:45 )

A year after his last reported application for NFL reinstatement, wide receiver Martavis Bryant has drawn interest from multiple teams, according to NFL Network. It's unlikely the former Pittsburgh Steelers starter will play in 2020, however, as the 28-year-old Bryant has yet to reapply and remains under an indefinite suspension for repeat substance abuse violations.

Bryant still hopes to resume his career, Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, "but has more work to be done" before returning to the NFL.

Once a big-play weapon in Pittsburgh, where he scored 14 touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons, Bryant has not played since 2018, when he was banned from the league for a violation of a previous conditional reinstatement. Suspended twice before as a result of failed marijuana tests, he was on injured reserve at the time of his indefinite ban, recovering from a knee injury while playing for the Raiders -- who long feared the troubled wideout might be unavailable for the entire year.

Bryant reportedly made himself available for drug tests before applying for reinstatement in July 2019, but the NFL never officially granted his return. Now a free agent, the former fourth-round draft pick would conceivably benefit from the league's new collective bargaining agreement, which softens penalties for violations involving marijuana use, but it remains to be seen what steps Bryant still has to take to finalize his latest attempt at reinstatement.

Bryant spent the first four years of his career with the Steelers, starting eight games and posting a career-high 765 yards in 2015 despite missing the first four games of that season due to a suspension. He only appeared in eight games with the Raiders, who acquired him in exchange for a third-round pick in 2018.