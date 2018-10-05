Suspended Mychal Kendricks isn't allowed to attend Eagles vs. Vikings game to see brother play

Mychal Kendricks has more than one reason to attend Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

For one, his brother, Eric, is a starter for the Vikings. With prison time potentially on the horizon after his August admission of felony insider trading, this might be one of the best chances Kendricks has to see his younger sibling play before facing the consequences of his illegal investments from years past. Then there's the fact that Kendricks spent the first six years of his own NFL career in Philadelphia, the site of Sunday's game.

Just because there's motivation for Kendricks to attend, however, doesn't mean he can.

The former Eagles linebacker told the Philadelphia Daily News' Les Bowen on Thursday that he'd like to be at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday "if I can get in," but NFL rules will prevent that from happening. According to Bowen, "suspended players can't even buy a ticket and go to a game," and Kendricks was suspended indefinitely for his insider trading earlier this week.

The linebacker's NFL future as a whole remains in jeopardy. Originally a second-round draft pick by the Eagles in 2012, Kendricks started for Philadelphia's Super Bowl-winning defense in 2017 but was released in May. He spent the offseason with the Cleveland Browns before U.S. attorney Bill McSwain announced that he'd been charged by federal authorities with insider trading from 2013-2015. The Seattle Seahawks then signed and played Kendricks to start this season before the NFL's suspension came through.

David Weinstein, a South Florida criminal defense attorney and former state prosecutor, told CBSSports.com in August that Kendricks could still serve something like 8-12 months in prison: