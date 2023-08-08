J.J. Watt, for the first time since fifth grade, is enjoying his summer instead of spending it on a practice field. Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year who retired after the 2022 season, is instead spending his summer golfing, spending time with family and serving in his role (along with his wife, Kealia) as a minority owner of Burnley FC, an English soccer club.

While he won't be on a football field this summer, Watt can be found on the cover of Wheaties boxes along with his younger brother, Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt. J.J. and T.J. are the first brotherly duo to share the cover of a Wheaties box. Along with having the Watt brothers on its cover, Wheaties donated $100,000 to the Justin J. Watt Foundation to help in its work of creating safe, after-school athletic opportunities for middle schoolers.

"It kind of is a full circle thing," J.J. Watt recently said during a one-on-one interview with CBS Sports. "Not only did I grow up looking at the box … but then to have them donating to my charity and helping kids all across the country is really special.

"We've grown up as athletes seeing the Wheaties box as such an iconic status of great athletes. For us to be on the cover and to be able to share it with family is incredible. We're extremely honored."

The oldest of three boys, J.J paved the way for his younger brothers, T.J. and Derek Watt. Both T.J. and Derek played football at Watt's alma mater, the University of Wisconsin. They then followed their big brother to the NFL. Derek, the middle child, did so first when he was drafted by the Chargers back in 2016. Derek, who later became teammates with T.J. in Pittsburgh, is included on the back of the Wheaties box along with his brothers.

"It's huge," T.J. Watt said about being on the Wheaties box and sharing the honor with his brothers. "The Wheaties box is legendary. You have so many special athletes that have been on the cover before. It's really a pinch me moment as I stand here and look at the box. It's incredible. To be able to share it with my brothers is so surreal. It's crazy how far this journey has really gone and how much further it's going to continue to go.

"But it's all rooted in hard work. Our parents instilled in us a sense of community and how it takes a village to raise a family. That's what makes us want to get out in the community as well. I'm just very thankful that Wheaties allowed us to have this opportunity to be on the cover."

Being a Wheaties cover athlete is the latest in a long list of accomplishments for the Watt Bros. For J.J., it's another celebration of a career that will be immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as soon as he is eligible for induction. The greatest player in Houston Texans history, Watt retired with 114.5 sacks that included 12.5 sacks during his final season, which was spent as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

"I was spoiled to be able to watch him play," T.J. Watt said of his older brother. "He was getting 1-2 sacks, three TFLs a game, batting passes every single game. It just seemed so normal that I took it for granted.

"When I got to the NFL, it wasn't until then that I realized how hard it is to do what he's been doing his whole career. I just have a great amount of respect for him and everything that he's been able to accomplish, because it is so hard to succeed at this level."

It's safe to say that T.J. is making his older brothers proud. A fellow former Defensive Player of the Year, Watt has been named to the Pro Bowl each of the past five years. He enters the 2023 season just 3.5 sacks away from breaking James Harrison's franchise career record. Watt has twice led the NFL in sacks that includes matching Michael Strahan's single-season record of 22.5 sacks back in 2021.

"I think he's the best defensive player in the game," J.J. Watt of T.J., "and I think that's what he's going to go out and show again this year as he's done multiple times before. He's been training extremely hard. He's extremely disciplined; same as he always has been. He's in great shape and it's going to be a lot of fun to watch all of his games this year.

"He's the best defensive player in the world, and I'm looking forward for the rest of the world to see it again."