The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and before Nov. 1 arrives rumors are swirling throughout the league. One team that could be sellers rather than buyers is the 1-5 Detroit Lions. And one player who could be changing zip codes soon is Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The Lions have yet to take any calls for Hockenson, but he knows there is a chance he could be traded.

"Listen, I'm not stupid. I know what I can bring to another team and I know here that they could, if they want something, if they want to do things for the future then I'm not stupid in that sense," Hockenson told the Detroit Free Press. "It is a business and whatever they have to do upstairs they're going to do. And that doesn't -- there's no hard feelings about it. There's no, 'Hey, I don't like him personally' or anything about that. That's just how it is. So I'm not dumb or naive in that fact."

While he would love to remain in Detroit, Hockenson addressed the possibility of leaving, saying the most important thing for him is to be playing football.

"I love everybody in this locker room. I love being here in Detroit," Hockenson said. "I mean, but more importantly and most importantly I love playing football and so I'm going to have the opportunity to do that and that's really what my whole role in this entire league is to do is to play football. So as long as I have that opportunity I'm good."

Hockerson is in his fourth year and with his rookie contract ending in 2023, an extension with the Lions may not be something the team goes for, since the 25-year-old's offensive role has not grown much in 2022.

Next year he is set to make $9.362 million, with the fifth-year option fully guaranteed.

So far this season, the tight end has 23 receptions on 39 targets with 315 yards and three touchdowns. He only has one game this season recording over 50 yards receiving -- though it was a massive outing (179 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches).

The Lions currently sit last in their division and own the worst record in the entire league. Their next game is on Sunday against the 4-3 Miami Dolphins.