T.J. Ward blasts Broncos, calls timing of his release 'completely unprofessional'

There is no love lost between new Buccaneers safety T.J. Ward and his old team. Ward, who was released by the Broncos on Saturday afternoon, inked a one-year deal with Tampa Bay on Sunday, quickly finding work after being released.

One of the members of Pete Prisco's All-Cut Team, it was not a surprise to see Ward snatched up quickly. It also was not a surprise to see him released: the Broncos were reportedly shopping him the week prior, always a good indication that a veteran is close to getting squeezed out.

But that does not mean Ward was happy with how it all went down. On the contrary, in fact -- the safety is pretty mad about things and referred to the situation as "completely unprofessional."

"I think they handled it completely unprofessional. That's just my opinion.” - T.J. Ward commenting on how #broncos handled his release pic.twitter.com/U2q1qocYfv — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 4, 2017

Ward's main beef, as you can see, is that the Broncos were planning to release him almost all offseason. Denver really likes Justin Simmons and is willing to gamble on youth and his talent in order to avoid paying Ward, who has slipped a little bit in coverage over the past two years.

Prisco mentioned on the Pick Six Podcast -- subscribe here on iTunes -- that there was a good chance Ward's release would result in some folks in Denver being unhappy. It appears to be the case with Broncos cornerback Chris Harris, Jr.

😡😡 Ima miss my dawg @BossWard43 — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) September 2, 2017

That's at least something to watch when you talk about this team gelling together. The "No Fly Zone" has been a dominant group for a while and now won't feature Ward along with Harris and Aqib Talib.

If you want to turn your attention to the future, let's talk about the upcoming opponent for the Bucs, the Miami Dolphins. With a hurricane potentially bearing down on the Florida coast, the game could be moved. But it will eventually involve Ward going against Jay Cutler, who apparently is a favorite punching bag for the safety.

Asked about going up against Cutler, Ward pointed out he beats him "every time."

"I beat him every time. It's true. Even in Cleveland, we beat him." -- T.J. Ward, new Buccaneers safety, on Jay Cutler. @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) September 4, 2017

The juxtaposition here is gold. "These jerks are unprofessional!" Ward screamed before pointing out that he whips Cutler up and down.

The Buccaneers are actually 2.5-point favorites against the Dolphins for Week 1's matchup, so Vegas agrees with Ward and expects him to handle the new Miami quarterback.