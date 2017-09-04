T.J. Ward blasts Broncos for being 'completely unprofessional'

There's no love lost between T.J. Ward and the Denver Broncos.

Making his first comments since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the veteran safety put the Broncos on blast for the "completely unprofessional" manner in which he was cut.

“It’s unfortunate the way they handled the situation,” Ward told reporters on Monday, via Pro Football Talk. “But it is what it is. And they got to live with it. I got to live with it. And we’ll see what happens, but I’m going to make sure I land on my feet. That’s just me. And whatever happens to them, the [expletive] happens to them. That’s on them.”

“You could have let me know what was going on,” he continued. “You had a full offseason. I know it’s a business, but when you have good employees, you’re supposed to treat your employees a certain way. And I think they handled it completely unprofessional. That’s just my opinion.”

Rumblings of Ward's departure surfaced seemingly out of nowhere last week, as the team was in the process of forming its 53-man roster. They first dangled the 30-year-old on the trade block before outright releasing him Saturday, prior to the roster cutdown deadline.

The surprising move came much to the chagrin of Ward's now-former teammates, including Von Miller, Derek Wolfe and Brandon Marshall -- all of whom spoke out publicly against it.

Pressed on the matter, Broncos general manager John Elway praised the three-time Pro Bowler's talents, but chalked up his release to a business decision.

"We give him a lot of credit for what we’ve played defensively the last few years, but it always comes down to football decisions," Elway said Saturday. "With the young guys, they were playing well and it really wasn’t anything to do with T.J. It was just the fact that the young guys played well and that was the best football move for us.”

Ward spent less than 24 hours as a free-agent, striking a deal with the Buccaneers early Sunday morning. He'll make $4 million in base salary and up to $1 million in incentives. It's a net loss of $500,000 for Ward, who was slated to earn a non-guaranteed $4.5 million with the Broncos in 2017.

But the trade-off appears worth it, as Tampa Bay -- unlike Denver -- welcomed him in with open arms.

