T.J. Ward facing charges for allegedly possessing nearly 100 grams of marijuana

We're only three days into the new year and it's already been a rough one for Buccaneers safety T.J. Ward.

According to records from the Hillsborough County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office, Ward was arrested on Wednesday morning and charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 31-year-old was released just hours after being arrested after he posted a $2,500 bond.

Although records from the Sheriff's Office indicated that the marijuana stemmed from Wednesday's arrest, it appears that Ward was actually arrested on an outstanding warrant after skipping a court date over the two marijuana charges.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Ward was originally charged back on October 25 after being arrested in an incident that went unreported at the time. In that incident, police officers showed up at Ward's apartment, where they found two glass jars that contained a total of 99.9 grams of marijuana (3.5 ounces). In a police report that was obtained by the Times, Ward admitted that "he occasionally smoked out of" of the weed that was contained in the jars.

After the October arrest, a companion in Ward's apartment said the weed belonged to her and that she used it for medicinal purposes. According to TMZ, Ward was formally charged for the October incident on Dec. 29. After Ward didn't show up for his court date, police issued an outstanding warrant, which led to Wednesday's arrest.

The legal snag probably won't hurt Ward's career in Tampa and that's because his time there likely would've been over even if he hadn't been arrested. The 31-year-old only started in five games this year after signing a one-year deal with the Bucs just before Week 1. Ward was a free agent because the Broncos surprisingly decided to cut him in September after he had been with the team for three seasons.