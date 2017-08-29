T.J. Ward trade rumors: Broncos' Vance Joseph says he hasn't heard anything

Ward's name surfaced in discussions on Tuesday but the Broncos coach says he'd surprised by a trade

With the NFL changing roster cut-down procedures this year so that teams now go from 90-man rosters straight to 53-man rosters the week before the regular season starts, it appears that the preseason trade market is a bit more active than usual. 

We've already seen several small deals go down this week, and if the reports on Tuesday are any indication, we could see a few more before the week is up. One of those possible deals could involve Denver Broncos safety T.J. Ward, who may or may not be on the trade block, depending on who you believe. 

Several outlets reported on Tuesday afternoon that Ward is available, with the individual reporters only differing on whether the Broncos are taking or making the trade calls. 

For his part, Broncos coach Vance Joseph was surprised that Ward's name showed up in trade discussions at all. He says that trading Ward is not part of the team's plans, so far as he knows. 

It's of course possible that John Elway could be shopping Ward without Joseph's knowledge, but considering the safety is a big part of the team's defense, that seems somewhat unlikely. More likely is that Ward's name has been floated as a target by some team or another, which then leaked those discussions to try to gain some leverage. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
All Access