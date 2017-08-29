T.J. Ward trade rumors: Broncos' Vance Joseph says he hasn't heard anything

With the NFL changing roster cut-down procedures this year so that teams now go from 90-man rosters straight to 53-man rosters the week before the regular season starts, it appears that the preseason trade market is a bit more active than usual.

We've already seen several small deals go down this week, and if the reports on Tuesday are any indication, we could see a few more before the week is up. One of those possible deals could involve Denver Broncos safety T.J. Ward, who may or may not be on the trade block, depending on who you believe.

Several outlets reported on Tuesday afternoon that Ward is available, with the individual reporters only differing on whether the Broncos are taking or making the trade calls.

One veteran name to watch: #Broncos Pro Bowl S TJ Ward. The team has received calls & had trade conversations about him, I’m told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2017

Per source, Broncos are actually making -- not receiving -- calls about a trade of S T.J. Ward. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 29, 2017

For his part, Broncos coach Vance Joseph was surprised that Ward's name showed up in trade discussions at all. He says that trading Ward is not part of the team's plans, so far as he knows.

Vance Joseph on TJ Ward on trade block: "I have not heard that. He's one of our better players. I'd be surprised." #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 29, 2017

It's of course possible that John Elway could be shopping Ward without Joseph's knowledge, but considering the safety is a big part of the team's defense, that seems somewhat unlikely. More likely is that Ward's name has been floated as a target by some team or another, which then leaked those discussions to try to gain some leverage.