More than a few notable players were absent during the first day of the Pittsburgh Steelers' OTAs. Along with Aaron Rodgers (who still hasn't signed with the Steelers), Tuesday's practice did not include offseason acquisitions Darius Slay and DK Metcalf. Also missing was perennial Pro Bowl outside linebacker T.J. Watt, whose absence is especially notable given his contract situation.

Watt, 30, enters the final year of a four-year, $112 million contract he signed just before the start of the 2021 season. There reportedly has not been much progress made it when comes to a new deal for the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the franchise's all-time career sack leader.

Watt created a stir earlier this spring when he posted a picture of himself on social media flashing the peace sign. Many interpreted Watt's post as a possible indication of how things were going as far as his contract extension talks with the team.

While nothing is certain at this point, Steelers president Art Rooney II essentially shot down the idea of the Steelers trading Watt earlier this offseason. Instead of that happening, Rooney said that his preference would be to re-sign Watt.

"I think that's something we want to look at this offseason," Rooney said at the time. "T.J. has been, you know, one of the foundations of the defense for, you know, quite a number of years now, and certainly hope we can have T.J. here for the future beyond this year."

Alex Highsmith, a fellow Steelers outside linebacker and a teammate of Watt's since 2019, isn't stressing when it comes to Watt and his future with the team.

"I'm confident he's not going anywhere," Watt told the NFL Network earlier this month, via Yahoo Sports. "I know that he loves being here. He loves being in Pittsburgh and the city of Pittsburgh loves him. So I know that they're going to do whatever they can to get a deal done, hopefully sooner than later because everyone knows he's a generational talent, generational player. So we all know he wants to be in this building."

As is the case with another contract situation, money will surely play a factor when it comes to Watt's extension and when it will likely get done. Making matters more complicated is the fact that Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett reset the market for elite defensive players earlier this offseason when he came to terms on a four-year, $160 million extension. It's unknown whether Watt is looking for a similar contract or if he is willing to take a little less money in order to help the Steelers build more competitive rosters in the coming years.

The last time he wanted a new deal, things dragged on until early September, when Watt reportedly decided that enough was enough. It may play out similarly this time around, especially if Watt is pursuing a deal that will rival Garrett's.

As far as Metcalf's absence, several Steelers said glowing things about their new teammate following Tuesday's practice and his early impressions on them since coming to Pittsburgh.

"He's an unbelievable athlete," quarterback Mason Rudolph said of his new teammate. "We all kind of knew that from watching the tape, but just his wanting to learn and his questions and he's inquisitive. ... Low-ego guy. He's been paid a lot. He's been very successful, but he's very hungry to improve."