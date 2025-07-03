Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt reportedly wants to be the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback given his production for the team over the last eight seasons, but the franchise may not agree with those demands. Watt, who's currently unhappy with his contract situation, is not expected to be traded by the Steelers, who have a decision to make with their veteran defensive end.

Entering the final year of his deal, Watt is not attending mandatory minicamp and wants a new long-term deal, which reports have suggested would exceed $40 million annually.

CBS Sports NFL insider Aditi Kinkhabwala said Wednesday there's a "disconnect" between Watt and the Steelers, similar to what happened last time there was a contract dispute in 2021. Watt last signed a four-year, $112 million deal in 2021 that averaged $28 million per year at the time.

Kinkhabwala detailed the situation through sources during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan.

"T.J. Watt was openly told, 'You're fortunate to be a Steeler,'" Kinkhabwala said, detailing the 2021 exchange. "And his response was, 'You're fortunate to have me.' The Steelers' attitude, the Steelers' mindset — and you see this from so many fans too — is that it is such a privilege to be in this uniform, to wear this helmet, that therefore you should take a hometown discount just because you get to play for one of these cornerstone, trademark organizations."

Undoubtedly one of the NFL's top defensive players, Watt has made seven consecutive Pro Bowls as a lead harasser of opposing quarterbacks. He led the NFL in sacks during the 2020, 2021 and 2023 seasons, including his record-tying 22.5 sack-effort in 2021.

It's been a busy offseason for the Steelers, who have completed several trades along with the signing of multi-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. General manager Omar Kahn has agreed to a three-year extension for his personnel efforts and now, top priority is making things right with Watt — or at least get to a spot both sides are pleased.

Watt is one of only six current starters remaining from the previous front office regime prior to Kahn's arrival at the end of the 2022 NFL Draft.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said Wednesday on 'Get Up' that Watt is frustrated with the franchise monetarily given the fact the Steelers have brought in high-end — and high-dollar — veterans like DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey and wonders why those funds weren't allocated to him.

Watt has not spoken publicly on the negotiation process with Pittsburgh, but has let his actions — and apparent absence from the team — speak loudly.