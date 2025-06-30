With Minkah Fitzpatrick now a member of the Miami Dolphins, the Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive core is now down to T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward. And while the Steelers have been adamant that Watt isn't going anywhere, multiple teams inquired about the possible availability of Watt, according to ESPN.

The Steelers continue to have no interest in trading Watt, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Monday afternoon.

Outside interest in Watt is expected to increase following Monday's trade that sent Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins and the Steelers receiving former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith. Watt, a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, skipped the team's spring workouts (including mandatory minicamp) as he seeks a contract extension.

Watt, 30, enters the final year of a four-year, $112 million extension that he signed just before the start of the 2022 season. Back then, Watt staged a hold-in during training camp before both sides agreed to a deal that (at the time) made him the NFL's highest-paid defensive player.

Several defensive players surpassed Watt since then. Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett earlier this offseason signed a four-year, $160 million extension that briefly made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The NFL's four highest-paid pass rushers make at least $34 million a year; Watt's current deal pays him an average of just over $28 million annually.

At this point, the likely scenario is that Watt ends up re-signing with the Steelers sometime between now and the start of the regular season. But while that is the most likely scenario, the Steelers possibly parting ways with Watt shouldn't entirely be ruled out of consideration.

While there are reportedly concerns about his level of play, the Steelers' decision to trade Fitzpatrick is a clear indication that things are operating differently in Pittsburgh than in recent years. If the Steelers were willing to part with Fitzpatrick (a perennial Pro Bowler and a team leader), it appears that virtually everyone else is expendable. That fact was also reinforced earlier this offseason when the Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.

Like Fitzpatrick, Watt is also an aging player who may already be showing some signs of decline. While he earned Pro Bowl status last year, Watt saw his sack production take a significant dive as teams began to focus more on making him a non-factor. He did not record a single game during the Steelers' final three regular season games as well as during their season-ending loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

It should also be noted that the Steelers recently just drafted Jack Sawyer, a promising young pass rusher. While Sawyer is not expected to be Watt this year, it's conceivable to think that the Steelers would be more willing to possibly part with Watt if Sawyer and the rest of the Steelers' pass rushers (a group that also includes up-and-comer Nick Herbig) shows some promise this summer.

As far as the Steelers' desire to keep Watt, there's no reason to question the Steelers' sincerity. That being said, the Steelers have often said one thing and done something entirely different. An example of this occurred this past spring, when Steelers GM Omar Khan told reporters at the NFL Combine that the door wasn't closed on possibly re-signing running back Najee Harris. Harris, who ultimately signed with the Chargers after the Steelers let him test the open market, said after he signed with Los Angeles that he was basically told midway through the 2024 season that his run as a Steeler was on borrowed time.

There was also the communication regarding Kenny Pickett, who was reportedly told that the Steelers weren't bringing in veteran competition, only to sign Russell Wilson. What the Steelers say has often not been a reflection of the team's actions, which is why one should said anything Khan or Mike Tomlin says regarding personal with a grain of salt.

That takes us back to the Watt situation. While it's worth stating again that Watt re-signing with the Steelers is the most likely scenario, the Steelers' recent actions have made it clear that there is a possibility that the team decides to eventually trade their future Hall of Fame pass rusher, especially if someone makes them an offer that they can't refuse.