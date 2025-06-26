While Aaron Rodgers was present at Steelers minicamp, T.J. Watt remained absent amid contract negotiations. Coach Mike Tomlin didn't appear to be phased by the absence of a perennial Pro Bowler and former Defensive Player of the Year, and Rodgers also seems optimistic Watt will be with the team in time for Week 1 based on its culture.

"I think the thing that's really exciting about Pittsburgh is the built in leadership that already exists there," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfree Show." "And once we get our Hall of Fame outside rush backer signed, you're talking about another guy who's a leader."

While vague, Rodgers' brief comments on Watt symbolizes the overall mood regarding Watt's contract situation. While his absence during spring practices obviously wasn't ideal, the overall consensus is that something will get done between the two sides sometime before Week 1.

Watt, 30, is entering the final year of a four-year, $112 million extension that he signed just before the start of the 2022 season. Back then, Watt staged a hold-in during training camp before both sides agreed to a deal that (at the time) made him the NFL's highest-paid defensive player.

Several defensive players have surpassed Watt since then. Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett earlier this offseason signed a four-year, $160 million extension that briefly made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The NFL's four highest-paid pass rushers currently make at least $34 million a year; Watt's current deal pays him an average of just over $28 million annually. The Steelers, by virtue of their current salary cap situation (they currently have just under $19 million in cap space), have the financial means to address Watt's contract.

Rodgers clearly has immense respect for Watt, a Wisconsin native who grew up cheering for the Packers. Along with Watt, Rodgers' signaled out several other defensive players that made a quick impression on him during minicamp.

"Cam Hayward ... he's like the OG of the team," Rodgers said of Pittsburgh's' veteran defensive tackle. "I love watching his leadership and watching him go about his business. And there's a lot of great leaders on the team. Just talking to Minka [Fitzpatrick]. I mean, what a high football IQ that guy has. It's been really interesting just to watch him practice and then to pick his brain in the locker room. And there's Pat Queen. I played against him a few times. He's a dawg. There's some guys you don't know about that I think you're going to start hearing about as we get past this lull in the sports world and get into training camp. ... There's some real good young players that have a chance to make a name for themselves."

Based on his comments, it's clear that Rodgers likes what he saw during his initial days as a Steeler. Rodgers, who made headlines during the show by indicating that he intends on this being his final season, is obviously hoping to end his career on a good note. It's also clear that Rodgers expects Watt to play a significant role in whatever success Pittsburgh has in 2025.