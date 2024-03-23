After seven years without a playoff win, T.J. Watt is desperate to see that drought come to an end during his eighth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year is optimistic that Pittsburgh's recent additions can help the Steelers end their drought without a postseason victory.

The Steelers have made a bevy of notable acquisitions this offseason, including quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Wilson will replace Kenny Pickett as the Steelers' starting quarterback. Fields will back up Wilson but could develop into the team's longterm starter.

"I'm excited for both of them," Watt told FOX4 Kansas City. "To be able to have some big time new faces and guys who have played at a high level -- especially Russ, a guy who's won a Super Bowl -- in the locker room. I'm just hoping that I can learn something from those guys and hopefully, show them how things are done in Pittsburgh as well, what we've been doing.

"I haven't won a playoff game my whole career, so I'm open to any type of information, where we can continue to get better. Hopefully, those guys can help us do that."

The 35-year-old Wilson's past success is surely a reason why the Steelers wanted him. He knows what it takes to get to the Super Bowl after starting in two (and winning one) during his years with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson's experience is significant given the fact that not many current Steelers have been beyond the divisional round of the playoffs. Cameron Heyward and Chris Boswell are the only current Steelers who were on the team when Pittsburgh last won a playoff game in 2016.

While he won just 10 of 28 starts in Chicago, Fields led Ohio State to a pair of Big 10 titles during his two years with the Buckeyes. He had a game for the ages in Ohio State's 2020 College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Clemson. Fields, despite suffering a painful injury during the game, threw a school bowl record 6 touchdown passes in leading the Buckeyes to a 49-28 win.

Depth is key, but having a top-tier quarterback is essential when it comes to being a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Watt hopes Wilson and Fields will give him and his teammates a chance to go places he has yet to go.

"It's tough. It's a very tough, competitive league," Watt said. "There's so much parity, especially in our division. You look at all the quarterbacks. I'm just glad that we have one. It's all about staying healthy and being on the rise. And that's what we have to do this year."