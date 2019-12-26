T.J. Watt honored to win Steelers MVP; won't let himself dream about winning Defensive Player of the Year

T.J. Watt likes to let his play do the talking for him.

That was certainly the case this season, as Watt is the first Steelers defensive player to earn team MVP honors since Troy Polamalu won the honor in 2010. Antonio Brown was voted by his teammates as Pittsburgh's MVP in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. Le'Veon Bell was given that honor in 2014 and 2016, while former tight end Heath Miller won the award in 2012. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Watt's classmate from the 2017 draft, earned team MVP honors last season.

"It's quite an honor," Watt said of being named the Steelers' team MVP, via the team's official website. "I can't really hide how I feel about it because it's voted by the players, my peers and the guys that I'm around on a daily basis. To be able to recognized as the team MVP is special to me. It's special to everybody in the locker room because it's not just me. It's this whole team collectively. I can only speak from a defensive standpoint, but we're so close as a unit. I'm just having so much fun with this group, and we're still far from done, so that just makes it even more fun."

The team's first-round pick in 2017, Watt, who was recently named to his second consecutive Pro Bowl, leads the Steelers with 14 sacks and seven forced fumbles. He is also tied with rookie ILB Devin Bush for the team lead with four fumble recoveries and his two interceptions are tied for the third-highest total on the team. Watt's play has helped the Steelers' defense become one of the NFL's best. Entering their final game of the regular season, the Steelers' defense is tied for first in the league in sacks, is second in the NFL in forced turnovers and is fourth in the league in scoring.

"I don't like to be signaled out on this defense because there's so many guys that you can single out," Watt said of his defensive teammates that also includes two fellow Pro Bowlers in defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. "I think you look across the starting defense and even the guys that fill in behind us, there's so many playmakers and so many guys that don't get the recognition, but if you turn on the film and you watch the amount of double teams they take or the guys that they take away in the passing game, it's remarkable how we're working together as a unit. That's what makes things so fun is you can't really eliminate one guy from this defense because there's so many more playmakers."

T.J. Watt's 34 career sacks are the most by a Steelers player in their first three seasons since the NFL began tracking individual sacks in 1982. USA Today

Along with their three Pro Bowl players, Pittsburgh's defense has also received Pro Bowl-caliber seasons from Bush (who is currently a Pro Bowl alternate) cornerback Joe Haden and outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who switched positions with Watt before the 2018 season. The switch has turned out to be a good move for players; Watt has recorded 27 sacks and 13 forced fumbles over the last two seasons, while Dupree -- a former first-round pick who is slated to become a free agent this offseason -- has a career-high 10.5 sacks this season to go with four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

"It's been a blast," Watt said of working with Dupree, the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 draft. "We've only gotten better as the season goes on, and we're just continuing to push each other, even as the season goes on. I think a lot of guys kinda taper off as you get further into the season, you start to look forward to the offseason. But when you gave a guy like Bud and those other guys up front to really push you and still try different moves in practice.

"I think that's the cool thing about Bud and my relationship. We'll watch the games on Sunday and Monday and we'll say, 'Did you see this move? Let's try it this week and see if we can do it.' Just constantly pushing each other and trying to be our best."

When asked if he did anything different this offseason (he didn't), Watt offered insight into how he has become one of the NFL's most productive defensive players in such a short amount of time.

"I'm big on being consistent and just applying myself," said Watt, who came to the University of Wisconsin as a tight end before eventually starring as a pass rusher during his final year in Madison. "If I can do anything different, why not do that in the first place? I'm trying to push myself to the absolute limit. That's why I can't play physically harder because I played as hard as I possibly could this week.

"I love the game of football and I pour my heart and all of my hard work into it. Whether it's eating healthy, getting great sleep, hydrating, all those little things, I try to do that. In the NFL, it's such an elite level that you have to find those little blades of grass that separate the good from great to elite. Just trying to do all the little things that a lot people won't necessarily do is what separates people at this level."

While Watt is honored to join Polmalau as Pittsburgh's only defensive players this decade to be named as the team's MVP, he said he won't let himself dream about possibly winning the Defensive Player of the Year award, an honor his older brother, Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt, has won three times.

"If I (start thinking about winning the DPOY), my brother will humble me really quickly," Watt said with a smile. "We have to win football games. I think we need to take one game at a time. I think you saw it this past week, we lost control of our own destiny, so now we have to win this game first and foremost, and if we don't, we don't even get to really think about the other options. So we have take care of business first."

Watt's Steelers will need a win in Baltimore Sunday as well as a Texans victory over the visiting Titans in order to secure a playoff berth. While Watt is undoubtedly focused on helping the Steelers take care of what they can control on Sunday, he admitted that he will also be cheering for his big brother's team once again.

"I was a Texans fans growing up for eight years," Watt said, "so I'll be a Texans fan again this Sunday."