T.J. Watt was taken to a Pittsburgh area hospital for further evaluation of his lung after experiencing discomfort at the Steelers practice facility on Wednesday, the team announced.

Watt will not practice on Thursday and his status for Pittsburgh's upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins is in question. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will provide more updates "at the appropriate time."

The 31-year-old Watt is in the middle of his ninth season with the Steelers, who selected him with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Watt won NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021 after tying the league's single-season record of 22.5 sacks. Watt, who has led the NFL in sacks on three separate occasions, is the Steelers' career leader with 115 sacks. Earlier this season, he surpassed his brother and future Hall of Famer JJ Watt on the NFL's career sack list.

In 13 games this season, Watt has recorded 7.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception for the Steelers, who are currently 7-6 and lead the Baltimore Ravens by one game in the AFC North standings.

If Watt can't face Miami, he will be replaced by Nick Herbig, a fellow former Wisconsin Badger who has made nine starts over the past two years. This season, Herbig has recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks to go with three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception.