Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt will miss his second consecutive game after undergoing surgery to repair a partially collapsed lung suffered while getting treatment at the team facility.

Watt went to Pittsburgh area hospital last Wednesday after he experienced discomfort in his chest after a dry needling treatment session. He is expected to return to the field this season, per NFL Network. Watt was back at the team's facility this week but did not participate in practice, coach Mike Tomlin said.

The 31-year-old Watt is in the middle of his ninth season with the Steelers, who selected him with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. A seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Watt won NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021 after tying the league's single-season record of 22.5 sacks. Watt, who has led the NFL in sacks on three separate occasions, is the Steelers' career leader with 115 sacks. He surpassed brother and future Hall of Famer JJ Watt on the NFL's career sack list this season.

In 13 games this season, Watt recorded 7.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

With Watt out and Nick Herbig (hamstring) doubtful, the Steelers' pass rush will likely lean heavily on veteran Alex Highsmith and rookie Jack Sawyer during Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. The Steelers are 8-6 and lead the Baltimore Ravens by one game in the AFC North standings. Highsmith is tied for second on the team with 6.5 sacks. Sawyer has one sack, an interception, 26 tackles and three pass breakups in 14 games.

"He's had some opportunities this year and has made some plays," Tomlin recently said of Sawyer. "Has had a sack. Has had an interception. So, I wouldn't be surprised if he displays that readiness if he gets an expanded role opportunity this week."