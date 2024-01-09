The Steelers made it into the playoffs as the No. 7, thanks to the 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens and a Jacksonville Jaguars loss in Week 18. Unfortunately for the team, they will have to enter the playoffs without one of their most important players.

T.J. Watt suffered a knee injury on Saturday and is officially out for at least one game of the playoffs. On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that the Grade 2 MCL sprain will keep Watt sidelined for their wild-card game against the No. 2 Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Watt was initially diagnosed with a Grade 3 MCL sprain and later a torn MCL, per NFL Media. However, after an MRI, the diagnosis is better. On "The NFL Today," Watt's brother, JJ Watt, revealed that his brother has a Grade 2 MCL sprain, which requires a couple weeks of rest and recovery. Watt called it a "best-case scenario."

If the Steelers are able to win a playoff game or two, there is a chance they could see Watt return in the postseason.

Watt exited the Steelers' Week 18 contest in the third quarter with the injury after he collided with teammate Montravius Adams in a "friendly fire" situation. Watt immediately went into the blue tent before heading into the locker room with the injury.

Watt, who had two sacks on the afternoon, finished the season as the NFL sacks leader with 19. He is the first player to lead the league in sacks three different times and is just the fourth player in NFL history to have 19-plus sacks in two separate seasons.

His brother, JJ, is one of those players with two 19-plus sacks seasons, sending out a tough tweet on the state of his brother after the injury.

The Steelers and Bills kick off Sunday's wild-card action at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.