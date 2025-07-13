The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly doing their "due diligence" regarding current contract negotiations with veteran pass rusher T.J. Watt. And while a trade is not expected at this time, if the situation continues to worsen ahead of training camp, moving on is not out of the cards.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly said this week that Watt's value would likely be a second-round pick in a trade scenario if negotiations with Pittsburgh hit the "point of no return."

"They are obviously inquiring to see what that (return) might be," Kaboly said Friday on 93.7 The Fan. "If it gets to the point where it's point of no return, maybe that second-round pick becomes very handsome."

Watt wants to be the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback given his production for the team over the last eight seasons, but at this point, the franchise is not on the same page with those demands.

Earlier this month, CBS Sports NFL insider Aditi Kinkhabwala said there's a "disconnect" between Watt and the Steelers, similar to what happened last time there was a contract dispute between participating parties in 2021. Watt last signed a four-year, $112 million deal in 2021 that averaged $28 million per year at the time.

"T.J. Watt was openly told, 'You're fortunate to be a Steeler,'" Kinkhabwala said, detailing the 2021 exchange. "And his response was, 'You're fortunate to have me.' The Steelers' attitude, the Steelers' mindset -- and you see this from so many fans too -- is that it is such a privilege to be in this uniform, to wear this helmet, that therefore you should take a hometown discount just because you get to play for one of these cornerstone, trademark organizations."

Watt is entering the final year of that extension in 2025 and has already skipped mandatory minicamp this summer. The trade market for Watt does not sound ideal for the Steelers, who have a decision to make on how they want to move forward defensively with a costly asset.

"If you're shopping (Watt), just to see what the return might be, you're probably not gonna get as much as you think you're going get," Kaboly said. "If you could get a second-rounder you'd probably be lucky, I think."

Watt has made seven consecutive Pro Bowls as one of the league's top defensive ends. He led the NFL in sacks during the 2020, 2021 and 2023 seasons, including his record-tying 22.5 sack-effort in 2021.

What is that worth to the Steelers? Previous reports have indicated Watt wants a deal similar to the one signed by Myles Garrett earlier this offseason, a contract averaging $40 million per season.

The Steelers begin training camp on July 23.

"They're far apart right now and there have been other teams that have mulled the idea that maybe they would approach the Pittsburgh Steelers about a trade," ESPN's Adam Schefter said earlier this week on the "Unsportsmanlike" program. "The Steelers have zero intention of trading him, but something has to give. You can't have it both ways. You can't say, 'We want to keep this guy' that badly and then be far apart in the contract."