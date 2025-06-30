The Pittsburgh Steelers are suddenly wheelers and dealers, on Monday acquiring both Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith as part of a blockbuster swap with the Miami Dolphins. The trade was just the latest big-name move in an unusually high-profile offseason for Steel City, which previously welcomed Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf as the new faces of the team's offense.

And that's not even accounting for T.J. Watt, the Steelers' star pass rusher. Arguably the biggest of this year's minicamp holdouts, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year remains unhappy with team brass due to stagnant long-term contract talks, as ESPN reported. This has prompted other teams to discuss potential trade offers for Watt, per ESPN, and outside interest figures to intensify in the coming weeks.

The Steelers are intent on retaining Watt on a new deal, as NFL Media reported, and everything else about their "all-in" offseason suggests they will eventually find common ground with the All-Pro defender.

Still, which teams could be calling Pittsburgh about Watt if they haven't already? Here's our best guess:

Aidan Hutchinson might be one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL. But Detroit has been sniffing around upgrades opposite Hutchinson for a while, taking a flyer on Za'Darius Smith last year and reportedly attempting a draft-day trade up for edge rushing help. Better yet, they're flush with 2025 salary cap space, possessing north of $40 million that could help accommodate Watt's immediate financial desires and further confirm them as one of the most talented rosters in all of football.

It's kind of a shame that Watt's older brother, JJ, never got to suit up for his home state at the NFL level. Perhaps T.J. can correct that. The Packers aren't necessarily in dire need of a pass rusher with Rashan Gary headlining their group, but with Lukas Van Ness coming along slowly, why would they turn down a perennial All-Pro as they look to make a leap as a playoff contender? In the year 2025, when an ex-Packers great in Aaron Rodgers is trying to save Pittsburgh, this kind of a blockbuster swap would only be fitting.

Why should general manager Howie Roseman ever be counted out of big-name sweepstakes? The Eagles spent much of the offseason shedding salary, not collecting it, but we know they prioritize the trenches, and with both Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat exiting their edge group, a proven star like Watt could take a lot of pressure off young starters like Nolan Smith. Can you imagine Watt and Jalen Carter on the same front? It'd cost a pretty penny, but Watt would also get to stay in Pennsylvania to continue his career.

Mike Macdonald is good for maximizing his defensive talent as the Seahawks head coach, and Seattle added DeMarcus Lawrence this offseason to give the pass rushing corps some added depth. But this club could still use a bona fide sack artist; its defense might go from stingy to spectacular with a talent like Watt. This landing spot would also enable the Steelers to keep Watt out of the AFC, and the Seahawks are projected to have an excess of salary cap space in the coming years thanks to their offseason shuffling.

The Commanders primarily utilize a 4-3 defensive alignment, but Watt has put his hand in the dirt before; you can bet coach Dan Quinn would find a way to unleash Watt just as he did Micah Parsons with the Dallas Cowboys. This is a franchise focused on winning now, as evidenced by other offseason trades, and why not fork over big bucks to Watt while you have Jayden Daniels on a rookie deal? The pass rushing unit could still use a headliner, and Washington has plenty of cap space to use in 2026-2027.