T.J. Watt wins NFL Defensive Rookie of the Week

T.J. Watt has been named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Week for his heroics in Pittsburgh's 21-18 victory over the Browns. Ed Bouchette of the Post-Gazette broke the news on Tuesday afternoon.

Pittsburgh's No.1 pick in this year's draft, Watt recorded two sacks and came down with an interception in the Steelers' 21-18 win over the Browns. Watt is just the third player in league history to record two sacks and an interception in his NFL debut, and the first player in franchise history to record two sacks in his first game since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

"Ball thrown my way, I felt like I had to make a play, and I did," said Watt, who became the first Steelers player to have two sacks and an interception in a game since LaMarr Woodley in 2010. "I didn't really have any expectations. I just wanted to come in here and play my absolute best and trust my preparation and work I've been putting in since camp, and to just come out here and put it on display. I felt like we did a good job as a collective unit but there are a lot of things to improve on."

While he made several big plays, it's one play he didn't make that Watt continued to lament over after the game.

"I'll probably remembering missing that first sack that I should have had over any of those plays," he said, "but any time you can get a pick and change possession for the team, it's huge. I'm pretty happy with that play."

While some fans may be discouraged at DeShone Kizer's success against Pittsburgh's defense, Watt feels that the adversity his unit faced on Sunday will actually serve as a positive for himself and his defensive teammates moving forward.

"I don't know if I'd say easier, but as a unit, we're definitely learning how to play off each other in the pass rush, rush coverage," Watt said. "I think those things are starting to click, and I think going through some adversity today really helped us come together."