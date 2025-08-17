Authorities arrested former NFL running back and ex-Alabama star T.J. Yeldon early Saturday morning on domestic violence charges. According to the Baldwin County (Ala.) Sheriff's Office, Yeldon faces a third-degree domestic violence charge, a third-degree criminal mischief charge and one count of interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

The sheriff's office responded around 1 a.m. on Aug. 16 to an emergency call, wherein officers heard what they believed to be domestic violence occurring between a man and woman. Deputies arrived at the 28000 block on State Highway 181 near Daphne, where the scene was actively unfolding.

When deputies knocked on the door, Yeldon allegedly saw them, turned off the lights and refused to open the door. The caller said that she moved into the bedroom and locked the door upon the deputies' arrival and that Yeldon was attempting to enter the bedroom with her. When the deputies attempted to make a forced entry, Yeldon unlocked the door. He was then detained, taken to the BCSO corrections center and released on $2,000 bond.

Yeldon played six seasons in the NFL. He entered the league in 2015 and spent the first four years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and closed his pro tenure after two campaigns with the Buffalo Bills. Yeldon's first two years were his best, as he served primarily as the Jaguars' starting running back. He peaked from a production standpoint during his rookie campaign and posted personal bests in carries (182), yards (740) and rushing touchdowns (two) in that strong debut.

While he remained a key piece of the Jaguars' rushing attack until his departure after the 2018 season, Yeldon did not match his output from that rookie campaign. He spent two years in Buffalo as a backup at the end of that stint and played in just nine games with the Bills from 2019-20.

Yeldon was a five-star recruit in the 2012 class and lived up to the hype at Alabama, where he twice earned All-SEC nods and won the 2012 BCS national championship. He posted at least 979 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground in each of his three college seasons.