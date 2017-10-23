T.Y. Hilton apologizes for comments about Colts offensive line after loss

After the Colts were blown out by the Jaguars 27-0 in a game that saw quarterback Jacoby Brissett sacked 10 times, T.Y. Hilton had some choice words for the offensive line for their effort.

"We've got to take some pride up front and block for him," he said after the game was over. "What if we put them back there and take those hits? We've got to start up front. Once we get the O-line going and back in rhythm, we will be fine."

Hilton was met with criticism for his remarks (although to be fair, offensive line building -- or lack thereof -- was a critique levied against Ryan Grigson for a long time before he was replaced by Chris Ballard this offseason), and he invoked the "crime of passion" defense on Monday after he had some time to think and, presumably, pull up Twitter.

"First and foremost, I would like to apologize to the team and the O-line," Hilton said. "It was out of character, frustrated how the game went. At the end of the day, I have their back. I love them to death and I was wrong. I'm always against that and I go out and do it, so 100 percent I messed up. It's on me. I'm sorry for that and I'm leader and those guys look up to me and I stabbed them in the back, so for me I'm sorry about that. I'll approach them individually one on one and just let them know I was 100 percent dead-ass wrong."

Hilton owned his comments, and to some extent he likely believes that they're true. Offensive linemen on the Colts took some issue with Hilton's comments, including Anthony Castonzo.

"We gotta come together," the left tackle said. "Anything that can splinter us off, any finger pointing needs to not happen."

Hilton has long been an outspoken player, but for a 2-5 team missing its starting quarterback these comments can create a schism in the locker room. The Colts are 2-5 and two games back of the AFC South lead, but with Andrew Luck potentially out for the season they're looking at a very difficult road. The Jaguars' defensive line is no joke -- they also had double-digit sacks earlier in the year against the Texans -- but allowing a quarterback to get hit 20 times in one game is unacceptable.

As for lasting effects, Hilton doesn't seem concerned, but he does want a chance to rectify things.

"I think I still got [their trust], but at the end of the day I just want to talk to them man to man and let them know what happened," he said.