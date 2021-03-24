T.Y. Hilton knows no other home in the NFL other than the Indianapolis Colts and it appears that'll remain the case for the 2021 season. The veteran wide receiver is expected to re-sign with Indy on a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Hilton's deal is for $10 million, which includes $8 million guaranteed. The 31-year-old also took to social media to essentially confirm his new deal with the Colts while also recognizing how much love the city of Indianapolis has for him. Hilton noted that "it's only right I finish what I started."

Bringing Hilton back into the fold is something that the Colts brass has seemingly been open to throughout the offseason. Just last week owner Jim Irsay stated that he believed there was an opportunity out there to re-sign Hilton and would "love to see him back." Irsay also noted that Hilton is "one of the most loved Colts players we've had." The caveat to Irsay's comments last week, however, was that any sort of re-signing would have to make sense and fit with the construction of their roster for 2021, which -- by evidence of this new deal -- has come together smoothly.

This was also the first time that Hilton hit free agency in his career. As Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports, Hilton did have interest out on the open market, specifically the Baltimore Ravens, who made a strong push to sign him. In the end, he elected to head back home.

Hilton has spent his entire NFL career with the Colts and has been one of the main faces of the organization ever since they drafted him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of FIU. Over his tenure, Hilton has reached four Pro Bowls and led the league in receiving in 2016. He's also third on the franchise's all-time receiving yards (9,360) list, only trailing Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne. In 15 games played in 2020, he hauled in 56 of his 93 targets for 762 yards and five touchdowns.

With the Colts still possessing an abundance of cap space, this re-signing of Hilton likely doesn't preclude them from making any more deals to boost the offense as they continue to create a solid collection of weapons around new quarterback Carson Wentz.