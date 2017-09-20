T.Y. Hilton guaranteeing win over Browns

The Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns are each seeking their first win of the young NFL season Sunday.

The two teams meet within the walls of Lucas Oil Stadium but only one can surface with a victory. Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is willing to guarantee it is Indianapolis who emerges 1-2.

“It can’t happen, it won’t happen,” Hilton said via ESPN.

(Sign up for our FREE email newsletter and do not miss any Browns breaking news as they prepare for the Colts!)

The Colts also started 0-2 in 2016 before securing their first victory against the San Diego Chargers; the same team the Browns defeated for their first victory. Head coach Chuck Pagano understands the importance of this season for his own career. Sunday could be the final nail in the coffin if his team is unable to overcome the young Browns.

“We all understand the magnitude of it and the urgency,” Pagano said.

“They need a win, and we need a win. We’ll go back to work on Wednesday and prepare just like we did, but just try to do it better and clean up the things we need to clean up. It’s a big week.”

Kickoff is at 1 PM ET and will be broadcast on CBS.