T.Y. Hilton ruled out for Week 13 after setback with calf injury, now week to week
Hilton is week-to-week with the calf injury, a big loss for the Colts playoff push
The Indianapolis Colts are already down No. 1 running back Marlon Mack. More bad news for the Colts came Thursday as they lost their No. 1 wide receiver. Colts general manager Chris Ballard announced T.Y. Hilton suffered a setback to the calf injury that hindered him earlier in the season, has Hilton will miss Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans and is week-to-week.
Hilton was out three weeks with the calf injury, returning for a Week 12 game against the Houston Texans, which he had two catches for 54 yards -- but he also had two crucial drops that cost the Colts in the game, both of which came on third down in the second half of a 20-17 loss.
"I've got to make that," Hilton said after the game. "That's what I get paid for. I've gotta make it. I let my team down today. One hundred percent on me."
Hilton has played just one game since the calf injury and it appears the Colts leading wide receiver (35 catches, 378 yards, five touchdowns) will be out most of December. Not good for a Colts offense that is 23rd in yards per pass and 28th in pass yards per game.
The Colts are one game behind the Houston Texans in the AFC South and in a four-way tie for the final AFC Wild Card spot. The Colts close the season with three games against sub-.500 teams, but have struggled to move the ball downfield without Hilton. Without Hilton and Mack for several more weeks, the Colts will be behind the eight-ball has they make a playoff push.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Bills vs. Cowboys odds, bets bets, picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Cowboys vs. Bills on Thanksgiving Day 10,000...
-
Julio Jones' status update vs. Saints
Jones has been dealing with an AC joint sprain issue and might miss his Week 13 game
-
Week 13 NFL DFS: Saints-Falcons DK picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Bills OC gives fans a ride
He went from orchestrating drives to driving fans
-
Barkley still claims he's not hurt
Barkley hasn't been the same player since returning from ankle sprain, but don't tell him that
-
History of NFL Thanksgiving
A look at the records and traditions in the NFL on the holiday
-
Bears vs. Lions: Live updates, analysis
Follow along with all the action as the Lions and Bears kick off the Thanksgiving slate
-
Bills vs. Cowboys: Live updates
Follow along with all the action as two teams with playoff aspirations square off on Thursday...
-
Jets vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Raiders football game