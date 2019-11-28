T.Y. Hilton ruled out for Week 13 after setback with calf injury, now week to week

The Indianapolis Colts are already down No. 1 running back Marlon Mack. More bad news for the Colts came Thursday as they lost their No. 1 wide receiver. Colts general manager Chris Ballard announced T.Y. Hilton suffered a setback to the calf injury that hindered him earlier in the season, has Hilton will miss Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans and is week-to-week.

Hilton was out three weeks with the calf injury, returning for a Week 12 game against the Houston Texans, which he had two catches for 54 yards -- but he also had two crucial drops that cost the Colts in the game, both of which came on third down in the second half of a 20-17 loss.

"I've got to make that," Hilton said after the game. "That's what I get paid for. I've gotta make it. I let my team down today. One hundred percent on me."

Hilton has played just one game since the calf injury and it appears the Colts leading wide receiver (35 catches, 378 yards, five touchdowns) will be out most of December. Not good for a Colts offense that is 23rd in yards per pass and 28th in pass yards per game.

The Colts are one game behind the Houston Texans in the AFC South and in a four-way tie for the final AFC Wild Card spot. The Colts close the season with three games against sub-.500 teams, but have struggled to move the ball downfield without Hilton. Without Hilton and Mack for several more weeks, the Colts will be behind the eight-ball has they make a playoff push.