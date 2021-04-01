The Indianapolis Colts are betting on Carson Wentz returning to form after trading two high draft picks for the former Eagles quarterback this offseason. According to their longest-tenured wide receiver, it's a smart bet to make. Speaking with reporters Thursday, longtime pass catcher T.Y. Hilton had high praise for his new QB, saying that Wentz has "some Andrew Luck traits" and brings "special talent" to Indianapolis in 2021.

"He has some Andrew Luck traits, man," Hilton said. "He can get out of the pocket. He can make the incredible throws. He's a special talent, man, especially when he's standing up in the pocket delivering throws and his ability to avoid guys and make plays with his legs or with his arm. So he's a special talent."

Hilton, of course, brings firsthand experience of playing alongside Luck, the former Colts QB, having served as one of the retired signal-caller's top targets from 2012-2018. It's probably not a coincidence that Luck's name is mentioned in almost every conversation about Indy's QB situation since Luck abruptly announced he was walking away from the game prior to the 2019 season. Wentz is just the latest Colts acquisition who will try to fill the former Pro Bowler's shoes as a short- and long-term answer under center.

It's fair to say Hilton isn't being too hyperbolic with his remarks. While Wentz graded out as one of the NFL's worst QBs in 2020, his fifth and final year in Philadelphia, he was a legitimate MVP candidate earlier in his career. As for Hilton, the veteran wideout reportedly turned down other more lucrative offers on the free agent market to return to Indy, presumably in part because of Wentz's addition at QB.