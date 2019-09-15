Taco Charlton trade rumors: Former first-round pick reportedly requested trade, Cowboys reaching out to teams

The plan for Taco Charlton is rapidly unveiling itself, but it doesn't appear to involve letting him take the field again for the Dallas Cowboys. Instead, the team looks to have something else in mind that could materialize soon, and whether he likes it or not.

Sources with knowledge of the situation advised me on Friday leading into the team's Week 2 meeting with the Washington Redskins that the Cowboys were open to trading Charlton, despite their public stance that seemed to affirm his standing with the club. The former first-round pick wasn't active in the season opener against the New York Giants and didn't do a ton in practice following that game, which led some to believe he'd be inactive this week as well.

That will likely be the case yet again for Charlton, and my report regarding a potential trade for the 24-year-old has now been echoed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- who also states the Cowboys are already in talks with teams in the hopes of making it happen soon.

One situation to watch over the next few days: The #Cowboys have had recent trade talks surrounding first-round pass-rusher Taco Charlton, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. While nothing is imminent, it could heat up this week. Charlton will be inactive today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2019

Even more interesting is new revelation that Charlton himself requested to be moved out of town.

One more layer here...Sources tell me Taco Charlton made it clear in the offseason he wanted a trade. I’m told he was part of discussions ahead of preseason cuts but nothing came of it. What is clear is both sides want a fresh start. #Cowboys https://t.co/B2LMMididB — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 15, 2019

There's plenty of time for the Cowboys to work something out with a potential suitor -- considering the NFL trade deadline isn't until Oct. 29 at 4pm EST -- but they wouldn't mind moving on sooner, if the offer is palatable.

Unfortunately for them, Charlton is one of the rare black eyes for a team that has drafted exceedingly well over the past several seasons. Since being selected with the 19th-overall pick in 2017, the former University of Michigan standout has done nothing to justify getting the call. Following a hopeful rookie year that saw him land three sacks and a forced fumble on the season, Charlton was able to deliver just one sack in 2018 and missed several games due to both injury and attitude issues once he was again healthy.

He flashed in the preseason dress rehearsal against the Houston Texans this past August, but was forced out of the game in the second half with an injured ankle, and he did not participate in the preseason finale. Charlton has also undergone two separate surgeries this offseason, one on his ankle and another to repair an issue in his shoulder. Now healthy and ready to play, he's been unable to beat out other talent on the defensive line to make the 46-man game day roster.

Sources also affirmed to me early Friday -- along with interest in trading Charlton -- that the Cowboys would give the Miami Dolphins a call to initiate talks on safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and with team exec Stephen Jones confirming that has now occurred, it's possible Charlton finds himself a part of an offer than includes him and at least one pick with the goal of bringing Fitzpatrick to North Texas.

Even if a move to Miami isn't what ultimately occurs with Charlton, barring the unforeseen, it remains likely he won't finish the season in a Cowboys uniform.