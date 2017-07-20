Takkarist McKinley to reportedly miss start of Falcons camp, possibly start of season

The Atlanta Falcons drafted UCLA's Takkarist McKinley to complement 2016 sack leader Vic Beasley as a pass rusher, but they may need to wait a bit longer to get him acclimated to the NFL. The 26th overall pick and early fan favorite is still recovering from shoulder surgery and may miss the start of the season, Bleacher Report's Dan Pompei reported in a feature on McKinley.

"Takk," as he has been dubbed, was known as a top pass rushing prospect in a draft full of pass rushers. His jersey is currently top 10 in rookie sales numbers. At UCLA, McKinley had 16 career sacks in three season, and his upside is considered to be among the best in the draft -- if he can stay healthy.

Teams were split on McKinley's health on draft night. Some thought he would start the year on the non-football injury list, whereas others were encouraged by his progress from the shoulder surgery, which occurred in March. His toughness was never in question. In 2016, McKinley played through a torn labrum, and his recovery period was always slated to be 4-6 months. With this in mind, even if he misses camp, McKinley may well be ready for the regular season.

McKinley had a number of quirks that endeared him to NFL fans on draft night, and he decided to push the NFL's more lax celebration rules early. Falcons fans undoubtedly can't wait to see McKinley take the field for the first time.