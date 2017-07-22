Tamba Hali 'is tweeting his thoughts,' not happy with Chiefs about playing time

It's not really football season until an NFL player gets really upset about his status with his team and lets everyone know ahead of training camp, making a statement about something that is making him mad in a very public way.

Tamba Hali is about to close out offseason bingo by making such a statement. And he is doing so by "TWEETING HIS THOUGHTS":

TAMBA HALI IS TWEETING HIS THOUGHTS. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

There was some serious temptation on my part to write this entire post in capital letters. But my goodness what a way to let everyone know that you are ranting on something. Although it is a bit redundant: if you are writing something on Twitter you are inherently tweeting your thoughts.

Anyway, Hali is mad that he didn't play more snaps during the Chiefs' playoff loss to the Steelers last year.

Fans should know this. only played 7 snaps last year 2017 playoff game against the Steelers. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

But he is not necessarily mad that he didn't get those snaps so much as he is mad that he was told he didn't play early on in the season to keep him fresh for the playoffs.

I was told the reason I wasn't playing was they wanted me fresh for the playoff. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017 Can someone explain to me how I played 58 snaps in the first game when we made the greatest comeback in Chiefs history? — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017 watching both Steelers game from sideline and playing 15 and 7 in the last game I'm still lost. Am I needed in KC anymore? — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017 I was healthy last year and the year before. I had a scope not a major procedure. The result of playing for a long time. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017 I haven't missed any off-season workouts in 11 years w/the Chiefs. I've played in every game except four in my 11 year career with Chiefs. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017 Let's look at the Super Bowl champs I am sure they had 100% attendance for OTAS AND OFFFSEASON WORKOUT this year. I maybe wrong. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017 I'm a team player first. Anything for the team. Yet I'm not done knocking QB heads off but 7 plays won't cut it. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017 I've played through all my injuries I've acquire throughout my careers not sitting out because I did not feel I wouldn't be at my best. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017 I play because I love the game and did it under some of the worst conditions. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017 I'm not a pass rusher I'm a football player. I just happens to get to QB when GOd allows me to. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

The logical presumption should be that Hali believes he is being unfairly treated and/or that he is being poorly compensated for his hard work and team-first attitude.

He is not launching into this tirade because he is "drunk" or "high," just so you know.

No I'm not high or drunk I just want to play more football. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

This probably shouldn't be surprising: Hali signed a three-year contract last March, but there are some outs in the deal. The Chiefs can bail on the contract after the 2017 fairly easily (just over $1.5 million in dead cap).

He might see that out coming and/or be concerned about his future earning potential should he continue to be limited in playing time as a problem. But he says that's not the case.

So people are curious if I'm holding out or got cut. No to both. I want to play more. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

Or maybe he's just mad that his teammates are missing OTAs this offseason? That's a theory floated by Chiefs Digest, who points out that Hali could be making his comments towards safety Eric Berry, cornerback Marcus Peters and pass rusher Dee Ford. But Hali replied to someone that commented in his direction and said that's not the case either.

He just wants to play.

I never played for money please I'm fed. I want more time on the field simple — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

The Chiefs have already had a pretty rocky offseason, so maybe they should just avoid another problem by telling Hali he can get after the quarterback whenever he wants.