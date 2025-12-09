As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers try to bolster their defensive line depth down the stretch, they have turned to a familiar face. The Buccaneers have signed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to their practice squad following a workout with team, according to Ian Rapoport.

The 36-year-old Pierre-Paul hasn't played in the NFL since Dec. 11, 2023, when he was a member of the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins waved Pierre-Paul shortly after that game.

Pierre-Paul does have experience in Tampa, spending four seasons there 2018-21. As a member of the Bucs, Pierre-Paul won Super Bowl LV and recorded two sacks in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. In his first stint with Tampa Bay, Pierre-Paul totaled 131 tackles, 35 tackles for loss and 33 sacks.

Following the 2021 season, Pierre-Paul spent one year with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 before splitting time with the New Orleans Saints and Dolphins in 2023.

Prior to joining the Bucs, Pierre-Paul was a star for the New York Giants from 2010-17. In that time, Pierre-Paul earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the Pro Bowl roster twice. In 2011, Pierre-Paul and the rest of the defensive line powered the Giants to a Super Bowl LXVI win over the New England Patriots.

In his 14-year NFL career, Pierre-Paul has amassed 631 tackles, 127 tackles for loss and 94.5 sacks.