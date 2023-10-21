Who's Playing

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Records: Atlanta 3-3, Tampa Bay 3-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Falcons have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Coming off a loss in a game the Falcons were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Sunday, the Falcons couldn't handle the Commanders and fell 24-16. Atlanta gained 209 more yards on the day, but it was Washington that made the best of use of them.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Desmond Ridder, who threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Buccaneers, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 20-6 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

The losses dropped Atlanta to 3-3 and Tampa Bay to 3-2.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, the Buccaneers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on the Falcons: they have a less-than-stellar 1-5 record against the spread this season.

Atlanta beat Tampa Bay 30-17 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Falcons since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Tampa Bay is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 38 points.

Series History

Tampa Bay has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.