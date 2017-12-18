Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons odds: Picks from expert who's 11-2 on Falcons games

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons on "Monday Night Football" to close out Week 15 in the NFL. The Falcons are seven-point favorites, up three from the opener.

The Over-Under, or total number of points oddsmakers think will be scored, is 48.5, up one from where it opened.

In Week 14, Hartstein backed the Falcons as home dogs to New Orleans. Atlanta's pulsating 20-17 victory kept Hartstein's streak rolling.

It improved him to a stunning 11-2 on picks for or against the Dirty Birds since the start of last season. Anyone who has followed his advice is way, way up.

Part of his success: Hartstein was a sportswriter based in Atlanta for 15 years. He has his finger on the pulse of Dan Quinn's team.

Hartstein knows the past two times these teams met, the Falcons won by 14 and 15 points. In the most recent meeting four weeks ago, the Falcons won 34-20 with wide receiver Julio Jones busting loose for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

SportsLine's advanced projection model says Falcons QB Matt Ryan will keep it rolling on Monday Night Football. He'll throw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns, with Jones being the best receiving bet to find the end zone.

On defense, the Falcons are top-10 in points allowed (20.1) and passing yards allowed (211.5). Only one team (Seattle) has put up 30 points against Atlanta.

In his past four full games, Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston has committed nine turnovers. He has struggled with injuries this season and has just 14 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

But just because the Falcons have been hotter doesn't mean they cover a six-point spread on the road on "Monday Night Football."

In games Winston has played, the Bucs have lost eight times. However, they've fallen by one score five times. They were within striking distance of the Lions (3), Packers (6), Bills (3), Cardinals (5) and Patriots (5).

SportsLine's projection model is also predicting a productive night for Winston, who will top 250 yards and toss at least one TD. He's hit 250 yards his last two games and thrown four touchdowns over that span.

And the Falcons haven't been lighting up the scoreboard. They scored just nine points at home against the Vikings two weeks ago, then put up 20 against the Saints. They've been held below 20 by the Panthers, Patriots, Dolphins, and Bills as well.

In fact, Atlanta has hit 30 points just twice in the past 10 outings. Jones has only three 100-yard games and three touchdowns this season as the Falcons have largely sputtered under first-year offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

