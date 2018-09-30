Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears: Live updates, score, stats, results, highlights for Sunday's NFL game

The NFL remains the most unpredictable and chaotic league -- with Sunday's slate of games serving as the perfect example. Nobody could've predicted before the season that in Week 4, the Buccaneers-Bears game would be the best Sunday game, but here we are: It's Week 4 and the Buccaneers-Bears game is the best Sunday game.

On Sunday, two first-place teams in the NFC will meet at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Buccaneers (2-1) are coming off a close loss to the Steelers on Monday night, during which Ryan Fitzpatrick set an NFL record with his third-straight 400-yard passing performance. Meanwhile, the Bears (2-1) are coming off a close win over the Cardinals on Sunday, during which the Bears' defense gave up 14 quick points and proceeded to pitch a shutout for the remainder of the game. On Sunday, it's Buccaneers-Bears in a matchup between one of the league's best offenses and the league's best defense (by DVOA).

Is this the week FitzMagic ends? Will Jameis Winston reclaim his starting job? Can Khalil Mack bolster his MVP campaign? When will Mitchell Trubisky finally show signs of improvement?

We're going to be live-blogging the game below. After, check back at CBSSports.com to find our takeaways from what should be a competitive game between two teams that have surprisingly placed themselves firmly in the NFC playoff mix.

