Who's Playing

Detroit Lions @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Records: Detroit 4-1, Tampa Bay 3-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Buccaneers will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Detroit Lions at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Tampa Bay was not the first on the board two Sundays ago, but they got there more often. They took down the Saints 26-9.

Baker Mayfield looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 246 yards and three touchdowns while completing 78.1% of his passes. That's the first time this season that Mayfield passed for three or more passing touchdowns. Chris Godwin also helped out with an impressive 114 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Detroit had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.3 points), and they went ahead and made it three. They strolled past the Panthers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 42-24.

Jared Goff was clinical, throwing for 236 yards and three touchdowns while completing 71.4% of his passes, and also punching in a touchdown on the ground. The team also got some help courtesy of David Montgomery, who rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Tampa Bay has been no stranger to the win column this season, as they've started out with wins in three of their first four matchups, giving them a 3-1 record. Detroit's win was their third straight at home, which bumped their overall record up to 4-1.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, the game is expected to be close, with the Lions going off as just a 3-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Detroit is a 3-point favorite against Tampa Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 44 points.

Series History

Tampa Bay has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Detroit.