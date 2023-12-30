Who's Playing

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Records: New Orleans 7-8, Tampa Bay 8-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints will head out on the road to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints are hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Thursday, the Saints came up short against the Rams and fell 30-22. New Orleans was down 27-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The losing side was boosted by Derek Carr, who threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

The Saints weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 35 rushing yards. That's the fewest rushing yards they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 30-12 victory over the Jaguars. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Tampa Bay has managed all season.

The Buccaneers relied on the efforts of Mike Evans, who picked up 86 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Baker Mayfield, who threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns while completing 74.3% of his passes.

New Orleans now has a losing record at 7-8. As for Tampa Bay, they now have a winning record of 8-7.

The Saints are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 10-5 against the spread, the Buccaneers have been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, the Saints are only 4-10-1 ATS.

Odds

Tampa Bay is a 3-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 42 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tampa Bay.