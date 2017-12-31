Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints odds: Picks from expert who’s 9-1 on Bucs games

The New Orleans Saints visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the regular-season finale Sunday. The Saints are locked into a postseason berth, but whether they'll host a playoff game depends on the outcome Sunday. If the Saints win, or the Panthers lose, a team will have to visit the Superdome during the Wild Card round.

The Saints are six-point favorites over the Bucs, down sharply from an open of nine. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48.5, up a 1.5 from where it opened.

Two weeks ago, White told SportsLine readers to take the Bucs +6 against the Falcons in another divisional game. The result: 24-21 Atlanta, another easy cash.

That win improved White to a red-hot 9-1 on picks involving the Bucs. Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.

White knows the Saints have won three of their past four, including divisional victories over the Falcons and Panthers. Quarterback Drew Brees has thrown for at least 230 yards in four straight and has five touchdowns in his past three games.

SportsLine's advanced projection model says Brees will continue to roll on Sunday and throw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns. And running back Alvin Kamara is a virtual lock to find the end zone, either on the ground (seven rushing TDs this season) or through the air (five receiving scores).

New Orleans is fifth in the NFL both in rushing (131.9 yards per game) and passing (258.5), a balance the team lacked in recent years.

But just because the Saints come into this game on a roll and with offensive balance doesn't mean they'll cover a large spread of more than a touchdown.

The Bucs have lost five straight, but four of those were one-score games. They were within striking distance of the Packers (six), Lions (three), Falcons (three), and Panthers (three).

Quarterback Jameis Winston threw for 367 yards in Week 16 and wide receiver Mike Evans topped 100 yards for the first time this season. And WR DeSean Jackson could return this week after sitting out last Sunday with an ankle injury. He practiced on a limited basis this week.

SportsLine's model says Winston will approach 300 yards through the air, with Evans being the best receiving bet to find the end zone.

