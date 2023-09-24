Who's Playing

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Records: Philadelphia 2-0, Tampa Bay 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be playing at home against the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Raymond James Stadium. The two teams might be coming in a bit winded given how much these teams ran in their prior games.

Last Sunday, the Buccaneers beat the Bears 27-17.

The Buccaneers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was WR Mike Evans out in front who picked up 171 receiving yards and a touchdown. Evans' longest rush was for an incredible 70 yards. QB Baker Mayfield was another key contributor, throwing for 317 yards and a touchdown.

The team won by holding the Bears to a paltry 236 yards. The Buccaneers' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB six times. Leading the way was OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, the Eagles earned a 34-28 victory over the Vikings on Thursday. With that victory, Philadelphia brought their scoring average up to 29.5 points per game.

Three players turned in solid performances to lead the Eagles to victory, but perhaps none more so than RB D'Andre Swift, who rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown. The team also got some help courtesy of QB Jalen Hurts, who threw for 193 yards and a touchdown.

The Buccaneers are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a mediocre 4-13 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when these two teams clash.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 5-point favorite against Tampa Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 46 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tampa Bay has won all of the games they've played against Philadelphia in the last 8 years.