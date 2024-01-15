Who's Playing

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Regular Season Records: Philadelphia 11-6, Tampa Bay 9-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Buccaneers will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will fight it out against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC playoff contest at 8:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. Neither the Buccaneers nor the Eagles could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

Last Sunday, Tampa Bay got themselves on the board against Carolina, but Carolina never followed suit. They walked away with a 9-0 victory over the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Philadelphia last Sunday, but the final result did not. They lost to the Giants on the road by a decisive 27-10 margin. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Philadelphia has scored all season.

Despite their defeat, the Eagles saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Quez Watkins, who picked up 93 receiving yards and a touchdown, was perhaps the best of all.

Tampa Bay is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-8 record this season. As for Philadelphia, they bumped their record down to 11-6 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

While only the Eagles took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the Eagles are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 3-point favorite against Tampa Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 44 points.

Series History

Tampa Bay has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Philadelphia.