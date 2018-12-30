Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

1st Quarter Recap

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Tampa Bay look much better today on home turf. They have jumped out to a quick 7 to nothing lead against Atlanta. Tampa Bay have come by their advantage honestly, as they have outgained Atlanta 131 to 48.

Tampa Bay have been relying on Mike Evans, who has snatched 1 receiving TD, and Jameis Winston, who has thrown 1 TD. Jameis Winston has been efficient, with a passer rating of 116.3.

We'll see if they can keep up the pace after this early lead. We'll see if they can keep up the intensity and finalize their success.

Game Preview

After two games on the road, Tampa Bay is heading back home. They will square off against Atlanta at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tampa Bay stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

Tampa Bay's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. They fell to Dallas 20-27. Mike Evans put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 6 passes for 90 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Atlanta received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. They came out on top against Carolina by a score of 24-10. That result was just more of the same for Atlanta, who also won the last time these teams played.

The match is expected to be a close one, with Tampa Bay going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-7-2 against the spread.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 6-9 while Tampa Bay's loss dropped them down to 5-10. In Atlanta's victory, Mohamed Sanu caught 5 passes for 81 yards and 1 touchdown and Matt Ryan passed for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns. We'll see if Tampa Bay have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.