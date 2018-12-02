Tampa Bay vs. Carolina: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

1st Quarter Recap

Tampa Bay came in underdogs but currently have Carolina on Upset Alert. Either squad is in a position to win, but Tampa Bay lead 10-7. They have enjoyed the tag-team combination of Jameis Winston and Adam Humphries. The former has picked up 26 yards on the ground on 3 carries and thrown 1 TD, while the latter has snatched 1 receiving TD.

Game Preview

Tampa Bay are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.73 points per game before their next match. They will take on Carolina at home at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Tampa Bay picked up 420 yards, Carolina 489).

Tampa Bay's four-game streak of losses has finally come to an end. They had enough points to win and then some against San Francisco last week, taking their matchup 27-9. Jameis Winston, who passed for 312 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Tampa Bay's success.

Carolina's rough patch got a bit bumpier as this was their three loss in a row. They fell just short of Seattle by a score of 27-30. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Carolina had been the slight favorite coming in.

Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 4-7 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 6-5. Carolina's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Tampa Bay defensive front that amassed four sacks against San Francisco, so we'll see if they are up to the task.