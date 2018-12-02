Tampa Bay vs. Carolina: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Buccaneers vs. Panthers football game
1st Quarter Recap
Tampa Bay came in underdogs but currently have Carolina on Upset Alert. Either squad is in a position to win, but Tampa Bay lead 10-7. They have enjoyed the tag-team combination of Jameis Winston and Adam Humphries. The former has picked up 26 yards on the ground on 3 carries and thrown 1 TD, while the latter has snatched 1 receiving TD.
Game Preview
Tampa Bay are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.73 points per game before their next match. They will take on Carolina at home at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Tampa Bay picked up 420 yards, Carolina 489).
Tampa Bay's four-game streak of losses has finally come to an end. They had enough points to win and then some against San Francisco last week, taking their matchup 27-9. Jameis Winston, who passed for 312 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Tampa Bay's success.
Carolina's rough patch got a bit bumpier as this was their three loss in a row. They fell just short of Seattle by a score of 27-30. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Carolina had been the slight favorite coming in.
Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 4-7 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 6-5. Carolina's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Tampa Bay defensive front that amassed four sacks against San Francisco, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Updates: Giants get early pick-six
All of the best highlights from Week 13 are right here
-
Week 13 SNF DFS for DraftKings, FanDuel
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Expert picks for every Week 13 game
Find out everything you need to know about how Week 13 in the NFL will go right here
-
NFL investigating Hunt for June incident
Kareem Hunt is apparently being investigated by the NFL for another incident that took place...
-
Patriots vs. Vikings odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein is dialed in to the pulse of Mike Zimmer's Vikings
-
Hunt lied to Chiefs, didn't talk to NFL
The former Chiefs running back apologized and said he never talked to the NFL and lied to the...